TRIPS waiver, India-UK trade pact, and downside risk for India: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 7, 2021

TRIPS Waiver Not Enough?

After receiving a temporary waiver of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), the pharma industry veterans are now pitching to go one step ahead and establish more licensing and tech transfer arrangements.

They argued that the situation is quite grim on the vaccination front. Besides, technology transfer is necessary to speed up the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Another point of view also suggests that India has a considerable knowledge base on vaccine platforms. Hence, the patent waiver may not be of much help, and technology transfer is the only way forward.

With technology transfer, more countries will be able to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines. It, in turn, will increase the supply of vaccines across India and around the world.