Trends on SGX Nifty indicate positive opening for Indian indices

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the stock market indices in India. The stock markets could open mildly higher in line with positive Asian markets today and positive US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Benchmark Nifty to trade on optimistic note on the back of firm global cues as it aims to reclaim 17,500 mark, with investors looking beyond Fed Chair Jay Powell's hawkish comments, said Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Helping sentiments are also the FIIs cues as they had bought shares worth RS 384 Crores in yesterday’s volatile session.

The street is actually buoyant after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that there is no prospect of the economy falling into a stagflation vortex and retail inflation is expected to moderate going forward. Technically speaking, the make-or-break for Nifty’s support is seen at the psychological 17000 mark. Only below Nifty 17000 zone, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16691 mark with inter-week perspective. We suspect the technicals are aggressively bullish which should take Nifty above its biggest hurdles at 17807 mark.

Nifty is up more than 1,650 points from the recent bottom of 1,5671, registered on 8th March 2022. Amongst the sectors, Technology, Oil & Gas and Auto were out performers while reality and FMCG Indices ended in the red. Support for the Nifty has now shifted up to 1,7100 and the same should be kept as a stop-loss in trading long positions

On March 22, the stock markets closed on a positive note. The Nifty index wiped out its early losses and recovered more than 1 percent to close at 17315.50 levels while Banknifty managed to settle at 36348.55 levels with 330 point gains. The heavyweight Reliance Industries contributed 2.5 percent gains in the index. The benchmark Sensex was up 696.81 points or 1.22 percent at 57,989.30. The broader Nifty was up 197.90 points or 1.16 percent at 17,315.50

Asian stocks gain

Equity markets in Asia gained as investors expanded their search for hedges. Shares in Japan led gains in Asia-Pacific during Wednesday morning trade, as investors monitored oil prices and continued to assess the outlook for US Federal Reserve monetary policy.

US stocks close higher

US stocks ended higher Tuesday, shaking off a wobble that followed remarks a day earlier by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaling that the central bank could deliver bigger interest rate increases at coming policy meetings in a bid to rein in inflation currently running at a 40 year high. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose 6 basis points Tuesday to 2.375 percent, the highest since May 2019.

In the fed funds future markets, odds are rising that the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive and raise interest rates by 50 basis points — or a half-percent — at each of its next two meetings. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability is better than 70 percent that the Fed reaches 2.25 percent by the end of the year.

President Joe Biden and US allies meeting in Brussels on Thursday are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and fresh measures designed to keep the Kremlin from sidestepping existing economic penalties.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:34 AM IST