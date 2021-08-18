Trends on SGX Nifty indicate positive opening for indices

Advertisement

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 34 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,637 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours AM.

Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with largely positive Asian markets today and despite negative US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty is expected to open positive at 16,650, up by 50 points since yesterday's close. Nitty has strong support at 16,480 and 16450 levels. It may face some minor resistance at 16680 and 16720 levels. Buying on dips with strict stop-loss can be a good strategy", said Gaurav Udani, Founder and CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said Asian markets were positive in the early Wednesday trade with Nikkei, HangSeng, Kospi and Chinese indices all trading in green. RBI signalled that financial conditions are supportive of economic recovery due to comfortable liquidity positions in their bulletin released yesterday.

Stocks to watch out for

Stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as HDFC Bank (RBI has allowed the bank to issue new credit cards), HCL Tech (Signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG), DCM Shriram Industries (entered into an agreement with Zyrone Dynamics Havacilik Danismanlik Ve Ar-Ge San. Tic. A.S., Turkey), Isgec Heavy Engineering (Received an order for two Gas Fired Boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy). On the technical front, 16,400 and 16,750 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50, Nigam added.

Major stock indexes slid and oil posted its fourth straight day of declines as investors grappled with mixed economic data and considered the economic impact of the ongoing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Nifty opened flat on August 17 and after a brief rally started to fall. Later a recovery in the European markets from the early morning lows helped this surge in Nifty. Finally it closed 0.31 percent or 51 points higher at 16,615, another record high.

Sector rotation is being seen with IT and FMCG rising while Metals and Telecom undergoing correction. Nifty could continue to rise gradually but the broader markets could take time to complete their correction.

Asian shares trade positive

Asian shares were trading positive on Wednesday even as overnight declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping through the region.

Investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s interest rate decision. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sat below the flatline in early trade while the Topix index hovered mildly higher.

US stocks close low

US stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending a five-day run of record finishes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes, after July retail sales came in weaker than expected and concern grew about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus which may slow economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.79 percent, snapping a five-day winning streak. The S&P 500 lost 0.71percent after posting a new record high on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.93 percent.

US retail sales fell 1.1 percent in July, and were down 0.4 percent after excluding autos. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had penciled in a 0.3 percent monthly drop in sales in July, or a 0.2 percent gain when autos are excluded. US industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in July, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. That’s the fastest pace since March and follows a revised 0.2 percent percent gain in June.

Fund managers, meanwhile, are taking slightly more defensive positions as they grow more pessimistic on the economy and corporate profits, according to the latest monthly survey conducted by Bank of America, which was released Tuesday. Global fund managers have increased their holdings in healthcare, insurance, utilities and cash, while trimming their exposure to materials, commodities, emerging markets and energy, the survey found.

Crude down

US crude stockpiles fell by less than expected last week, keeping worries about demand front and center just as China appetite for oil appears to be slowing amid rising COVID-19 cases.

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark fell 66 cents to $66.41 a barrel on the news, after settling down 70 cents to $66.59 a barrel. US crude inventories decreased by about 1.16 million barrels for the week ended August 13. That compared with a draw of 816,000 barrels reported by the API for the previous week. Economists were expecting a draw of about 1.3 million barrels.

Gold prices down

Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia. However, the yellow metal stayed near an over one-week peak as ever-rising numbers of COVID-19 cases globally and recent disappointing Chinese economic data boosted safe-haven assets.

Gold futures inched down 0.11 percent to $1,787.90 by 12:18 AM ET (4:18 AM GMT), after hitting its highest level since August 6 on Monday. The dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched up on Tuesday.

Sugar export subsidies to be withdrawn

India is expected to withdraw sugar export subsidies from the new season beginning October as a sharp rise in global prices makes it easier for Indian mills to sell the sweetener on the world market, a top government official said on Tuesday.

"The government is not considering any subsidy at the moment for next year," Sudhanshu Pandey, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, told Reuters.

Economy impacted by slow retreat of Second Wave

The Reserve Bank of India on August 17 issued its monthly bulletin of August 2021 issue where it analyses the state of the economy. The central bank said that the course of the economy over the month and a half gone by has been altered by the slow retreat of the second wave of the pandemic.

The aggregate demand conditions are buoyed by pent-up demand post unlock and the supply situations are improving with monsoon catching up to normal levels and sowing activity gaining pace, the central bank said in a release.

Sebi reduces lock-in period for promoters' investment

Markets regulator Sebi has reduced the minimum lock-in period for promoters' investment post an initial public offering (IPO) to 18 months from three years, under certain conditions. The move comes at a time when many companies are looking to list on the stock exchanges. In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has streamlined disclosures requirements of group companies.

In a notification, Sebi said that if the object of the issue involves offer-for-sale or financing other than for capital expenditure for a project, then the minimum promoters' contribution of 20 percent would be locked-in for 18 months from the date of allotment in the IPO.

RBI partially lifts ban on HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 17 partially lifted its technology ban on HDFC Bank effective August 17. The RBI has allowed HDFC Bank to source new credit cards as per a letter sent to the bank on August 17, CNBC-TV18 reported.

F&O ban

Seven stocks - Cadila Healthcare, Canara Bank, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, Sun TV Network and Vedanta - are under the F&O ban today.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:01 AM IST