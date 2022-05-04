Trends on SGX Nifty indicate positive opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 98 points. Indian markets could open flat despite mostly higher Asian markets today and mildly positive US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Post-gap down opening on the back of weak overnight cues, Indian Markets recovered sharply on May 02 and closed near day’s high. Nifty ended the day with the minor losses of 33 points to close at 17069 levels.

On daily charts, Nifty has formed a double bottom around 16,900 levels. Short-term traders should hold Nifty longs with the strict stop loss of 16,824. Considering the choppiness in the current trend, any pull back rally can be utilized to lighten the long commitments. Trend of Nifty would be considered bearish unless it surpasses 17,378 resistance in the short term, added Jasani.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said Key local benchmark indices are set to open on a positive note, thanks to recovery in overnight US markets and early gains in SGX Nifty.

Two big events will unfold today; the mammoth LIC public issue opens today for public subscription and later in the day, the US Fed will meet to discuss rate hike decision. Emerging markets like India could simply zoom higher if the Federal Reserve is 'Less hawkish'. Honestly speaking, less hawkishness will be seen as the new dovishness. This could simply trigger buying at Dalal Street. Technically speaking, Nifty’s interweek support is seen only at 16807 mark and to regain momentum on the buy side, the index needs to stay above its 200-DMA at 17,233 mark.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US and European markets also closed in green yesterday. Shares in Asian markets were trading mixed in the early Wednesday trade with HangSeng trading in red while Taiwan and Korean markets trading in green. Financial markets in China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for public holidays.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rate by 50 bps, Jerome Powell’s commentary or any action different from expectations will decide the the next move of global markets. The IPO of LIC will open today and close on 9th May. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,800 and 17,200 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 35,500 and 36,500 respectively, Nigam said.

Asian stocks up

Asian stocks edged up Wednesday as investors braced for the biggest Federal Reserve interest rate-hike since 2000 and awaited more clues on how aggressively it plans to tackle inflation.

US stocks close higher

Major US stock indexes ended higher Tuesday after choppy trade on the eve of what’s expected to be the most aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening in two decades. The market is divided between those who think the Federal Reserve will have to tighten a lot and kill the economy” versus those who believe the Fed won’t have to do as much as what’s already “priced in” for this year.

MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.4 percent and the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.53percent after surviving a "flash crash" in Nordic markets on Monday caused by a Citigroup sell order trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.48% percentand the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 .percent

The Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday kicked off a two-day meeting that is expected to end with its first half percentage point rate hike since 2000, as well as a plan to reduce the size of its balance sheet. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Economic data released Friday underlined a tight labor market. US job openings climbed to a record 11.5 million in March, while the number of people quitting also hit an all-time high. Meanwhile, orders for US manufactured goods rose by a stronger-than-expected 2.2 percent in April.

Australia’s central bank raises interest rates

Overnight in Asia, Australia's central bank raised its key rate by a bigger-than-expected 25 basis points. The Bank of England is expected to raise rates on Thursday for the fourth time in a row.

India’s April exports decline

India's merchandise exports stood at $38.19 billion in April (up 24.2 percent YoY), down from $42.22 billion a month back. Imports, however, did not fall by the same magnitude, coming in at $58.26 billion (up 26.6 percent YoY) as against $60.74 billion in March. As such, the merchandise trade deficit widened to $20.07 billion (up 31.2 percent YoY) from $18.51 billion during the period.

Crude oil prices to be under pressure

On Tuesday, crude oil settled on a weaker note in the international markets as WTI crude settled at $102.58 per barrel and Brent crude settled at $104.97 per barrel. In the domestic market, oil settled on a weaker note at Rs7,892 per barrel, down by 2.07 percent. China Covid lockdowns continued and investors weighed a potential ban on Russian oil from the EU against a weakening demand backdrop to exert downward pressure on benchmarks. The EU firmed up plans to tighten sanctions against Russia, with Germany saying it was willing to support an immediate embargo on Russian oil. Similar data came from China, with the world's second-largest economy reporting that factory activity contracted for a second straight month to its lowest level since February 2020 amid renewed coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, "We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile and trade under pressure in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $100.20-$98.40 and resistance is at $104.50–106.10, In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs 7,720-7,580; while resistance is at Rs 8,050–8,174".

Bullion prices to remain volatile

On Tuesday, gold & silver prices were firm after Monday's relentlessly selling which dragged both the precious metals to 2.5 month lows. Gold and silver prices are firmer due to short covering by the shorter-term futures traders. The bulls are trying to stop the bleeding in down-trending markets that have been punished by a strong US dollar and rising bond yields. In international markets, gold closed at $1,868.12 and silver at $22.58 an ounce. In the domestic market, gold closed marginally higher by 0.29 percent at Rs 50,808 while Silver ended up by 0.33 percent at Rs 63132. However, weakness in the US bond yields, prolonged lockdowns in China and possible drawdown in global economic growth are supporting precious metals.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, Today, bullion prices will remain volatile ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings outcome. Gold has support at $1850-1838, while resistance at $1882-1895. Silver has support at $22.10-21.80, while resistance is at $22.94-23.22. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 50,550–50,320, while resistance is at Rs 52,110–52,350. Silver has support at Rs 62,650-62,215, while resistance is at Rs63,830–64,210.

USD-INR outlook

USDINR 27May futures contract showed high volatility last week and showed profit taking at higher levels. On the weekly technical chart, a pair is trading above its resistance level of 76.3500. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that a pair formed double top pattern on the weekly technical chart. We expect a pair only cross the levels of 77.20 could show further strength in the upcoming sessions else it could test its support level of 76.35 again. Looking at the technical set-up, a pair only cross the levels of 77.20 could show further strength in the upcoming sessions else it could test its support level of 76.35 again.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, Today USD-INR will remain volatile ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings outcome. We suggest closely watching the levels of 76.3500-77.2000 for taking any fresh positions in the pair.

Results today

The following companies will announce their quarterly earnings today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer Products, ABB India, Adani Green Energy, CarTrade Tech, Adani Total Gas, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Havells India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Deepak Nitrite, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Satin Creditcare Network, SIS, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rain Industries, EIH, IIFL Wealth Management, Aptech, Cigniti Technologies, and MAS Financial Services.

(With inputs from Reuters, Agencies)

