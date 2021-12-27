Trends on SGX Nifty indicate negative opening for stock market indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with an 33-points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,965 on the Singaporean Exchange at around 07:30 AM.

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities.

"On technical front we believe once market sustains above 17000 for next 2-3 sessions, we can witness a rally of around 400-500 points in Nifty upto 17,500 in near term. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty50 are 16,800 and 17,300 respectively. For Nifty Bank immediate support and resistance are 34,200 and 35,550 respectively," Nigam added.

Indian markets ended Friday’s session on a slight negative note after three continuous positive sessions. On December 25, at the closing bell, the Sensex was down 190.97 points or 0.33 percent at 57,124.31. Nifty gave up 17,000-mark before the closing bell. The broader Nifty was down 0.40 percent at 17,003.75. Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5-1 percent. Banknifty settled at 34,857.10 with a loss of 0.95 percent in a day, Nifty PSUBANK had a 1.7 percent fall. IT index performed well.

Asian stock markets trade weak

In early Monday trade, Asian markets are trading mixed with Japanese and Korean markets trading in red while Chinese and Taiwan markets trading in green.

Asian stock markets were generally weaker with US crude in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment, Reuters said.

US airlines have cancelled or delayed thousands of flights over the past three days due to COVID-19-related staff shortages, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on-board, Reuters said. In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, the country's latest COVID hot spot.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.20 percent while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11 percent. Mainland Chinese shares, though, were mixed, with Shanghai's benchmark sliding 0.37 percent but an index of blue chips edged 0.05 percent higher.

US stocks

Wall Street trading resumes later in the global day following a holiday on Friday. US markets ended positively in their last session with S&P 500 making a record high close. US stocks closed at records on Thursday amid signs Omicron may cause a milder level of illness, even as the highly transmissible strain led to a surge in case numbers around the world. Emini futures point to a 0.1 percent rise for the S&P 500 when it reopens.

US dollar declines

The US dollar continued to languish near the bottom of its range of the past month against a basket of major peers, after hitting a 16-month high in November as Federal Reserve policymakers turned more hawkish. The dollar index was about flat at 96.116, towards the bottom of the range from 95.544 to the 16-month peak at 96.938 reached on November 24.

Stock-specific actions today

Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as GMR Infra (GMR Airports Netherlands signed the subscription agreement with Angkasa Pura II for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia), INOX Leisure (Commenced commercial operations of a 900 seater multiplex theatre taken on lease basis in Gurugram), Kabra Extrusiontechnik (raise funds to expand battery division). HP Adhesives issue is going to list today.

Fuel rates unchanged

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today for over a month on Monday. Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 percent to 19.40 percent. As a result, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

Forex reserves decline by $160 mn to $635.66 bn

Foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by 160 million to $635.66 billion due to a sharp drop in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday. The foreign currency assets dipped by $645 million to $572.21 billion during the week ended December 17, 2021, as per the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

The foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. It is expressed in the US dollar. The value of gold reserves rose by $475 million to $39.18 billion. Reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $9 million to $5.17 billion. There was no change in the special drawing rights (SDRs). It remained unchanged at $19.08 billion.

This is the third consecutive week of decline in the country's forex reserves.

India Inc raises over Rs 9-lakh cr through equity, debt issuances in 2021

Indian companies have mopped up more than Rs 9 lakh crore through equity and debt routes in 2021 to meet their renewed thirst for business expansion in a buoyant stock market brimming with liquidity and helped by recovering macroeconomic indicators after pandemic-ravaged first few months.

''The banks have been sitting on surplus liquidity for quite a while and there should be enough appetite for quality borrowers, said Ricky Kirpalani, Lead Sponsor, First Water Capital Fund.

Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities for Monday December 27

HP Adhesives to list today

The initial public offer of adhesives and sealants company, HP Adhesives Limited was subscribed 20.96 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 5,29,89,650 shares against 25,28,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Mumbai-based company aims to raise Rs 126 crores from the market. Out of this, Rs 113.43 will be raised via fresh issue of share and Rs 12.52 crore via offer-for-sale.

TBO Tek files papers to raise Rs 2,100-cr via IPO

Travel services provider TBO Tek Ltd has filed preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,100 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale worth up to Rs 1,200 crore by promoters and existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating to Rs 180 crore.

TBO Tek is a new age travel distribution company that provides the entire global travel inventory under one roof with very limited or no additional effort for buyers and suppliers.

Three stocks under F&O ban

Three stocks – Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Vodafone Idea – are under the F&O ban for December 27.

(With inputs from Reuters, agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:07 AM IST