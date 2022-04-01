Trends on SGX Nifty indicate negative opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for Indian indices. The Indian markets could open lower in line with negative Asian markets today and lower US markets on Thursday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Trading is likely to commence on a weak note as investors are expected to take cues from overnight slump in US and European markets and subsequent fall in SGX Nifty, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Volatility is likely to be the hallmark as Russia remains in attack mode and peace talks is seen replaced by uncertainty and skepticism. But the biggest negative catalyst is that the USinflation has jumped to hit 6.4 percent, which raises fear of an imminent rate hike by the Fed.

For Nifty, the support is seen at 200-DMA at 17,069 mark and below the level, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16,691 mark with inter-month perspective. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17,807 mark. Intraday support for Nifty is at 17,321 mark.

Nifty closed marginally in the red on the last day of the financial year after swinging between gains and losses. At close Nifty was down 0.19 percent or 33.5 points at 17,464.7.

Nifty seems to be consolidating after a rise. In the new F&O expiry series and a new fiscal year, we could see some upward momentum after a subdued beginning. Whether this will take Nifty beyond the 17,795 mark will be interesting to watch. On downmoves 17,344 could be a support.

Asian shares decline

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell Friday morning following overnight losses on Wall Street. Asain stocks fell Friday after their worst quarter since the pandemic bear market, buffeted by economic risks from tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

US stocks close lower

All three major US stock benchmarks closed lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite booking their largest quarterly drop in two years, capping a first quarter in which the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have weighed on sentiment. In March, the Dow rose 2.3 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 3.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 3.4 percent. For the first quarter, the Dow dropped 4.6 percent, the S&P 500 slid 4.9 percent and the Nasdaq tumbled 9.1 percent.

The PCE core price index, the Fed’s favored inflation measure, rose 5.4 percent year over year in February, up from 5.2 percent a month earlier. Consumer spending rose 0.2% in February, below forecast.

OPEC, allies to boost output

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed, as expected, early Thursday to stick with a plan to boost output by 432,000 barrels a day in May. OPEC+ has resisted pleas to more rapidly boost production. In oil futures, West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell 7 percent to settle at $100.28 a barrel.

India hikes domestic natural gas prices

The Indian Government on March 31 announced a hike in the domestic natural gas prices to $6.10 per MMBtu, more than double the existing prices as energy prices surged globally. The new price will be applicable for six months beginning April 1. Currently, the price of domestic natural gas stands at $2.9 per MMBtu.

Huge increase in fiscal deficit

The Centre's fiscal deficit jumped to 82.7 percent of the FY22 target in April 2021-February 2022. The fiscal deficit had amounted to 76.0 percent of the full-year target for the corresponding period of FY21. The huge increase in the fiscal deficit in February was because of transfers to states. In February, the Centre transferred Rs 2.42 lakh crore to states as against Rs 95,082 crore in January and Rs 35,281 crore in February 2021.

Govt to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh cr in first half of current fiscal

The Indian Government plans to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in the first half of the current fiscal, accounting for 59.4% of its planned borrowings for the year. Gross borrowings for the full fiscal are pegged at Rs 14.31 lakh crore. Last year, the government had borrowed Rs 7.02 lakh crore in the first half, of its total borrowings of just over Rs 12 lakh crore.

India’s current account in the three months ended December 2021 widened sharply, led by a rise in the merchandise trade deficit. The nation’s current account recorded a deficit of $23 billion in the October-December quarter against a deficit of $9.9 billion in the July-September quarter. As a percentage of GDP, the current account balance was at 2.7 percent in the reported quarter compared with 1.3percent in the preceding three months. The widening of the deficit was on account of a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $60.4 billion from $44.4 billion in the previous quarter.

China factory activity slumps

China's factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March, as the domestic COVID-19 resurgence and the economic fallout from the Ukraine war triggered sharp falls in production and demand, a business survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.1 in March, indicating the steepest rate of contraction since February 2020, from 50.4 in the previous month.

