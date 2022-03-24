Trends on SGX Nifty indicate negative opening for India indices

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for stock market indices. The Indian markets are likely to open soft on surging crude oil prices, said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy- Head Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

The market is likely to see a gap-down opening as weakness in SGX Nifty and overnight fall in US indices will give bears an early edge, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd The street is expecting that the US Fed will go for aggressive rate hikes in May, June to contain inflation.

The biggest headwinds for stock markets across the globe are surging inflation. Central bankers across the world ramp up the fight against rapidly surging inflation while acknowledging that inflationary pressures could persist for years, driven in part by the crisis in Ukraine.

Technically speaking, the make-or-break support for Nifty is seen at psychological 17,000 mark. Below Nifty's 17,000 zone, expect a waterfall of selling which could take the index down to 16,691 mark with inter-week perspective,added Tapse.

Nifty could not hold on to the opening gains and slipped 240 points from day highs on March 23 trading. Bank Nifty, too, witnessed a similar fall and closed near day’s low. Higher crude oil prices, surging bond yields led to profit booking.

The market breadth turned negative. 1,468 shares rose while 1,927 shares fell on BSE on March 23. Mid-cap Index bucked the trend and closed in the green suggesting buying interest in select stocks. Amongst the sectors- Auto, Banks and Reality were the losers. Nifty Metal index surged by more than a percent.

At the close, Nifty was trading at 17223, 0.53 percent or 609 points lower. Nifty and Bank Nifty both are still holding above their 5 days EMA placed at 17138 and 35971 respectively.

Stocks to watch out for

Share of Zee entertainment will be in demand at today's opening as Invesco has decided not to pursue EGM request, paving way for ZEE-Sony merger. Canadian Pension Fund is going to sell large chunk of Kotak Bank via block deals today morning.

Asian shares fall

Asian shares fell on Thursday, while the sell-off in US Treasuries paused and oil prices rose, as investors and traders weighed the latest developments in the Ukraine war and more hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, Reuters said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell by more than 1 percent. on Thursday morning, after touching a two-month high in the previous session.

China's markets opened lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down 0.9 percent and the mainland's bluechip index off 0.7 percent. S

US stocks finish lower

US stocks finished near session lows on uncertainty regarding the war in Ukraine and how aggressive the Fed will be to combat persisting inflation remained the areas of contention.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.29 percent, to 34,358.5; the S&P 500 lost 55.41 points, or 1.23 percent, to 4,456.2; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.21 points, or 1.32 percent, to 13,922.60.

Another spike in oil prices and President Joe Biden’s looming visit to Europe to discuss the Ukraine crisis with allies marred sentiment on the street.

Crude surges over 5%

US crude oil surged more than 5% each, with the U.S. benchmark settling at $114.93 a barrel, its highest finish since March 8, the third-highest settlement value of the year.

Oil prices rose in volatile trading on Wednesday, supported by disruption of Russian and Kazakh crude exports. U.S. crude recently rose 4.71 percent to $114.42 per barrel and Brent was at $121.37, up 5.1 percent on the day. Gold prices also gained on Wednesday as investors looked to shield against soaring inflation and uncertainty caused by events in Ukraine, with elevated U.S. bond yields capping gains in non-interest-bearing metal. Spot gold added 1.3 percent to $1,946.44 an ounce.

Russia’s stock market is set for a partial reopening today, almost a month after it closed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Investors and analysts fear that the reopening could send Russian stocks into free fall.

Crude oil exports from Kazakhstan’s CPC terminal on Russia’s Black Sea coast stopped fully on Wednesday after damage caused by a major storm and continued bad weather. CPC pipeline has been in the spotlight as market is on the edge over the ripple effect of heavy sanctions on Russia, world’s second-largest exporter.

Russian deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak later said oil supplies by the CPC may be completely stopped for up to two months.

Crude oil prices were also supported by the decline in the US inventories. As per the EIA report released on Wednesday crude oil inventories in the United States decline by 2.5 million barrels last week

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, decline in the inventories and supply concerns supported crude oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain positive in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $109–104.5 and resistance is at $116.20–120.00 in today’s session. In INR terms Crude oil has support at Rs8,510-8,240; while resistance is at Rs 8,900–9,050, he added.

European stocks decline

European stocks also fell about 1 percent, with a pan-European equity benchmark hitting a new one-month high in early London trading before falling back as traders took profits. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks declined 0.9%. Investors were still trying to make up their minds about interest rates and stocks.

Exports cross $400 bn milestone in FY22

Exports for the first time crossed the $400 billion mark in a fiscal on healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, according to the commerce ministry's data released on Wednesday.

The merchandise exports rose by by 37 per cent to $400.8 billion in 2021-22 until March 21 against $292 billion in 2020-21. Previously, the outbound shipments had touched a record of $330.07 billion in 2018-19. Imports during the period stood at $589 billion, leaving a trade deficit of about $189 billion.

Patanjali-backed Ruchi Soya raises Rs 1,290 cr from anchor investors

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited garnered Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors ahead of its further public offering (FPO) that opens for public subscription on Thursday. According to the company, the FPO is going to be only a fresh issuance of equity shares to public investors without any offer for sale component.

Gold and silver prices are moderately higher near midday Wednesday, lifted in part by sharp gains in crude oil prices and a lower U.S. stock market at mid-week. April gold futures were up by 0.82 percent at $1,937.30 and May Comex silver was up by 1.16 percent at $25.19 an ounce.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues but from a markets perspective not much has changed recently. President Biden Thursday meets with NATO and EU leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two-day summit will be held at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, both the precious metals to remain volatile in upcoming sessions ahead of NATO and EU two-day summit. Gold has support at $1910-1895, while resistance at $1950-1964. Silver has support at $24.78-24.55, while resistance is at $25.40-25.64. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 51,280–51,000, while resistance is at Rs 51,950–52,080. Silver has support at Rs67,700- 67,220 while resistance is at Rs68,450–68,940.

Currency outlook

USDINR 29March futures contract gained and hold its support level. USDINR crossed its immediate resistance of 76.35 on a daily closing basis. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, "As per the daily technical chart, we observed that a pair crossed its immediate resistance level of 76.35 and looking positive. Looking at the technical set-up, if a pair continues to sustain above 76.35 could show further strength towards 76.55-76.70; support is placed at 76.05 levels."

Stocks under F&O ban

Six stocks – Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, SAIL, and Sun TV Network – are under the F&O ban for March 24.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:33 AM IST