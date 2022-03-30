Trends on SGX Nifty indicate gap-up opening for Indian indices. The Indian markets could open higher in line with largely positive Asian markets today and higher US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The market mood is seen improving considerably in early trades amid progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and oil prices falling below $103 a barrel,, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Helping the sentiment is India VIX slipping below 20 levels to 19.42 levels and both foreign investors and domestic investors turning net buyers of local shares in Tuesday's (March 29) trade. For the next two trading sessions there is a bright chance the market may witness a positive tone as Window Dressing could be the preferred theme at Dalal Street as the current financial year comes to an end on Thursday.

For Nifty, the support is seen at 17,000-mark and below the same, expect waterfall of selling which could take the index down to 16,691 mark with inter-week perspective. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17,807 mark, Tapse added.

Nifty rose for the second day in a row on Tuesday, climbing 103 points to 17,325. The index advanced to the highest closing level since February 15.

Nifty could remain in the 17,235-17,440 band for the next few sessions.

On March 29, the Sensex was up 350.16 points or 0.61percent at 57,943.65. The broader Nifty was up 103.30 points or 0.60 percent at 17,325.30

Asia shares rally

Stocks in Asia outside of Japan rose Wednesday as investors weighed prospects for a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine that sent Treasury yields lower.

Asia shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as hopes rose for a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict, while bond markets signaled concern overnight that aggressive rate hikes could damage the US economy after 10-year yields briefly dipped below two year rates, Reuters said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 percent and touched its highest level since March 4, with most Asian stock markets in positive territory. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend however, falling 1 percent, as observers pointed to profit taking heading into the end of the fiscal year. The benchmark hit a two-month closing high on Tuesday.

US stocks close sharply higher

US stock benchmarks ended sharply higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 exiting correction territory, buoyed by optimism over negotiations on a cease-fire in Ukraine and a decline in some commodity prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.40 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.94 percent, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.98 percent.

Russia’s military said Tuesday it would “fundamentally” cut back operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, potentially a significant concession by Moscow since it invaded its neighbor more than a month ago.

Crude declines

West Texas Intermediate Crude for May delivery declined 1.6 percent on Tuesday to settle at $104.24 a barrel, the lowest finish for a front-month contract since March 17. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note fell 7.7 basis points to 2.399 percent.

10-year US Treasuries retreat

Benchmark 10-year U.S Treasuries retreated to 2.391 percent while the equivalent 2-year yields were at 2.367 percent. More than 200 basis points of U.S. interest rate rises are also now priced in for 2022 which, if realised, would be the most in a calendar year since 1994.

The difference between 2 and 10-year Treasury yields, which is tracked as a harbinger of recession, briefly fell as low as minus 0.03 of a basis point on Tuesday.

Stocks under F&O ban

Three stocks - Vodafone Idea, PVR, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for March 30.

