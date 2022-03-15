Trends on SGX Nifty indicate gap-down opening for stock market indices

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for stock market indices. Indian markets could open flat to mildly lower in line with mixed Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Monday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said, "On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,950 followed by 17,100 and on the downside 16,650 and 16,500 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for bank nifty is 35,600 followed by 35,900 and on the downside 34,800 and 34,300 will act as strong support.

On Monday (March 15), the benchmark indices closed in positive terrain for the fifth consecutive session. Investor sentiments were boosted on the back of falling crude oil prices and easing of tension between Russia and Ukraine as both countries look for diplomatic route to end the incessant tussle. The euphoria was magnified after the statements of Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran stating that India is well placed to counter the effects of war due to strong assumption in the budget for FY23. The reduced selling pressure from FII selling also sent positive signals to the market.

Nifty closed with gains for the fifth consecutive day on March 14, marking the longest winning streak in nearly five months. At close, Nifty was up 1.45 percent or 240.8 points at 16871.3. In the process, Nifty was the best performer in the Asian region.

Nifty rose smartly on Monday even with a negative advance decline ratio. This suggests that the selling pressure from FPIs is waning and the largecaps have started to outperform. This upward momentum can continue for a few sessions. 16,757-17,027 could be the band for the Nifty in the near term.

Asian stocks mixed in early trade

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday as surging COVID-19 cases in China hit the confidence of investors who are already worried about the Ukraine war and the first US interest rate rise in three years, which could come this week. China injected more funds into the financial system and set a weaker-than-expected reference rate for the yuan, seeking to support the economy amid Covid lockdowns.

US stocks close lower

Dow industrials barely gained on Monday, while the S&P 500 logged its first death cross in two years and the Nasdaq Composite slumped to its lowest since December 2020, as investors monitored Russia-Ukraine updates and China’s COVID lockdown ahead of this week’s crucial Federal Reserve decision.

Uncertainty plagued markets on Monday, resulting in the erasure of nearly two years of gains for the once-highflying Nasdaq Composite, as a hoped-for détente between Russia and Ukraine failed to materialize.

The US 10-year benchmark Treasury note yield rose 13.5 basis points to 2.139 percent, the highest since June 11, 2019

Retail inflation marginally up

India's retail inflation in February rate rose marginally to 6.07 percent from 6.01 percent in the previous month. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.03 percent in February 2021. In February, inflation rose to an eight-month high despite the unfavourable base effect wearing off, suggesting the presence of sequential price momentum.

China reports better than-expected growth

China reported Tuesday better-than-expected growth in retail sales, fixed asset investment and industrial production to start the year. The data releases combine the two months of January and February as is the Chinese statistics bureau custom to avoid distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday, which can fall in either month depending on the year.

Retail sales grew by 6.7 percent year-on-year, topping expectations of analysts polled by Reuters for growth of 3 percent from a year ago. Fixed asset investment rose by 12.2 percent, well above the forecast for a 5 percent increase. Industrial production also beat, up by 7.5 percent versus expectations of 3.9 percent growth.

FIIs on selling spree

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,263.90 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Rupee declines

The rupee declined by 11 paise to close at 76.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday amid moderating crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows. High inflation also affected market sentiment, forex dealers said. However, a rally in the equity markets restricted the rupee's fall, they added.

DPIIT notifies 20% FDI in LIC under automatic route

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday notified a government decision to allow up to 20 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in IPO-bound LIC with an aim to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer. The notification has inserted a paragraph in the existing policy allowing up to 20 percent FDI in LIC through the automatic route.

SBI sees Re at 77.5 by Jun; CAD at 3.5% if crude boils

House economists at State Bank of India (SBI) have forecast more pain for the rupee if the ongoing Ukraine war lingers, plumbing to a new low of 77.5 to a dollar by June and marginally improving to 77 by end-December. They also said the current account deficit (CAD) will be at 3.5 percent if crude oil trades at $130 a barrel, pulling down growth to 7.1 per cent. If FY23 average oil price rises to $100 a barrel, it will pull down growth to around 7.6 percent from 8 percent estimated earlier, inflation will rise to 5 per cent from 4.5 percent, and the current account gap will jump to USD 86.6 billion or 2.5 per cent of GDP and can soar to 3.5 percent if oil prices average at $130 billion.

Stocks under F&O ban

Balrampur Chini Mills is under the F&O ban for March 15.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:28 AM IST