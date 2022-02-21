Trends on SGX Nifty indicate gap-down opening for stock market indices

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 105 points. The Indian markets could open lower in line with largely negative Asian markets today and lower US markets on Friday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail, HDFC Securities.

Some geopolitical tensions faced by the world is pulling down the equity markets, world over. And investors shifting some of the portfolio to the safer heavens of bonds and gold, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities. But amid constructive talks between the French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine might act as a hope to cease the tensions and at the same time ease the crude prices which touched the highs of nearly $95.

On the stock-specific fronts, today is the last day to buy shares to TCS to be entitled on the record date of February 23 to tender shares at a buyback price of Rs. 4,500.

With the monthly expiry week starting today, the markets seems to be a bit volatile and investors are advised to trade cautiously. Like all dips, this might also be a good opportunity to invest for the long-term gains. On the technical front the Nifty50 seems to take support at 17,100 while resistance at 17,400. For Bank Nifty support stands at 37,200 and resistance at 38,000, Nigam added.

Nifty closed lower for the third consecutive session on February 18 amidst uncertainties on the way ahead for the Ukraine Russia conflict. At close, Nifty was down 0.16 percent or 28.3 points at 17,276.3.

Nifty closed down for the third consecutive session with the advance decline ratio remaining deep in the negative, suggesting limited interest in broader markets. A 22 month low volumes also suggest that traders are unsure about the direction of the markets amidst a number of triggers. Reports of further buildup of troops outside Ukraine creates further panic among markets globally, While limited fall over three days post a sharp recovery on Feb 15 suggests relative strength in the frontline indices, volumes may have to rise to generate more confidence for long traders.

Gold may remain volatile

COMEX gold hit a fresh June 2021 high near $1910/oz but retreated to trade little changed near $1899/oz as market players continued to react to development relating to Russia. Risk sentiment stabilized somewhat as US and Russia agreed to hold talks over Ukraine however tensions prevail as US has maintained that Russian attack may happen soon. Amid other factors, mixed comments from Fed officials has also kept gold prices choppy, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. Gold may remain volatile as market players react to development relating to Russia however general bias may be on the upside as tensions are unlikely to ease soon

Iran nuke talk with US, Russia concerns to keep crude prices up

NYMEX crude gained over 1 percent earlier in the session but shed all the gains to trade lower near $89.5/bbl. Crude rose earlier in the day on fear of imminent attack by Russia but eased back amid reports of possible US-Russia talks, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities. Amid other factors crude is pressurized by progress in Iran’s nuclear talks and rise in US natural gas rig count to April 2020 highs. Crude has rallied sharply on supply concerns and may remain supported by Russia concerns however possibility of higher output from Iran may keep prices pressurized.

Asian stocks up

Asian share markets pared sharp early losses on Monday as a glimmer of hope emerged after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine. China on Monday held steady on a benchmark lending rate, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) kept unchanged at 3.7 percent.

US stocks close lower

US stocks closed lower Friday, with all three major benchmarks booking a second week of losses, as investors monitored developments between Russia and Ukraine amid fears of a war breaking out.

Concerns about conflict have intensified after US and NATO officials said evidence on the ground showed Russia had increased troop levels near Ukraine’s borders despite Moscow announcing earlier in the week that some units were pulling back, while Biden has said the probability of an attack in coming days remains high.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 1.6 percent, the Dow lost 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq declined 1.8 percent. US markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Treasury yields fall

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 4.2 basis points Friday to 1.93%. For the week, the yield fell 2.1 basis points. Oil futures fell, with West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery slipping nearly 0.8 percent to settle at $91.07 a barrel. The front-month March contract posted a 2.2 percent weekly loss. Gold futures for April delivery slipped 0.1% to settle at $1,899.80 an ounce. For the week, gold rose 3.1 percent for its biggest weekly rise since May 2021.

Online food delivery group Meituan led a rout of Chinese technology company shares on Friday, as authorities announced a series of regulatory moves to boost growth while keeping financial risks under control.

Three stocks in F&O ban

Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank – are under the F&O ban today (February 21).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:20 AM IST