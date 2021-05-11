Trends on SGX Nifty indicate gap-down opening; Asian markets weak

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as trends on SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening, said Mohit Nigam, President, PMS, Hem Securities. CRISIL said that 2nd wave of COVID could bring down India GDP growth to 8.2 percent, if cases peak by June-end.

Economic growth may slip to 8.2 percent if the second COVID wave peaks in end of June, CRISIL warned on Monday, maintaining its baseline estimate of 11 percent uptick in activity. The agency made it clear that the risks to its 11 percent growth forecast are "firmly tilted downwards", and presented two likely scenarios. If the second wave peaks in May-end, the GDP expansion will come at 9.8 percent, and can go down to 8.2 percent if the peaking happens in June-end, it warned.

Key companies announcing their quarterly results today includes Granules India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products, Siemens Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd etc.

Fuel rates hiked

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday hit record highs across the country after rates were increased for the second consecutive day. As compared to Monday, petrol has become costlier by 27 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 30 paise.