Trends on SGX Nifty indicate flat start for indices; Asian markets trade mixed

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index. Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on the wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01 percent to end at 33,984.93 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.02 percent to 4,186.72. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34 percent to 14,090.22.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it was stepping up efforts to help India as hospitals strugged to cope with a huge surge in coronavirus cases, including bringing oxygen and other essential supplies.

MSD Pharmaceuticals, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp Dohme, known as Merck& Co in the US, announced that it has decided to enter into non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements for COVID-19 antiviral drug Molnupiravir with five established Indian generic manufacturers.