Trends on SGX Nifty indicate cautious opening for indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 20-points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,603 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 AM.

Wall Street gained ground again on Wednesday, with chipmakers and financials helping to push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record closing highs as investors look to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for assurances that Federal Reserve’s timeline for policy tightening remains intact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.24 points, or 0.11 percent, to 35,405.5, the S&P 500 gained 9.96 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,496.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.06 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,041.86.

Indian markets could open flat, in line with flat Asian markets today and despite positive US markets on Wednesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty is expected to open at 16585 , down by 40 points. Nifty has support in 16550-16580 range and will face resistance at 16700-16720 range. Buy on dips with strict stop-loss can be a good strategy for the current markets," said Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.

US stock indexes closed further in record territory Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending its gains to a fourth straight day. The move higher for equities comes as strong second-quarter corporate earnings offset doubts about the pace of economic recovery, even with the coronavirus delta variant limiting consumer and business activity in some countries.

Investors pushed equities higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index putting in its 51th all-time high of 2021 and the Nasdaq Composite booking its 30th record close of the year.

Asian stocks trade flat

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in early trade on Thursday, as US markets again surged to record highs.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s central bank hiked interest rates. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.36 percent, while the Topix edged up 0.14 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.31 percent.

Asian stocks were flat to slightly lower Thursday as traders await more clues about the regulatory outlook in China as well as the Federal Reserve’s approach to paring stimulus. Fed officials attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through Saturday.

Oil holds firm

Oil steadied after the biggest three-day gain since March with falling U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles adding some positive signs to a market that’s still grappling with the latest Covid-19 resurgence.

Futures in New York traded near $68 a barrel after advancing almost 10% over the previous three sessions.

American crude inventories fell for a third straight week, according to official government data, while gasoline stockpiles dropped more than expected. Investors will be watching the Jackson Hole meeting from Thursday for insights on how the Federal Reserve will ease stimulus.

NSE directive on sale of digital gold

National Stock Exchange (NSE) has directed its members, including stockbrokers, to discontinue the sale of digital gold on their platforms by September 10. The direction came after capital markets regulator Sebi said that certain members are providing a platform to their clients for buying and selling digital gold.

Caps on number of flights, fares may be removed

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has started discussion on the possibility of removing the existing caps on the number of flights and the minimum and maximum fares that airlines can charge in the domestic sector.

In a 90-minute long meeting with top airline executives earlier this week, Scindia discussed the issue of relaxing or abolishing these restrictions. However, no decision was taken, reported The Economic Times citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the meeting was attended by Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, and AirAsia India chief executive Sunil Bhaskaran, besides top executives of SpiceJet and GoAir.

South Korea raises policy rate

South Korea’s central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday, becoming the first major Asian economy to do so in the pandemic amid concerns record-low monetary settings are overheating demand.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, as expected by 16 of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Rana Kapoor's bank accounts, shares, MFs to be defreezed

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday ordered de-freezing of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank.

The release order came after Supreme Court, on August 2, stayed the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order which had upheld a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Kapoor. The stay was subject to payment of Rs 50 lakh by Kapoor.

Sebi asked all banks in the country and depositories - NSDL and CDSL - "to release the bank accounts /locker, demat accounts and mutual fund folios of defaulter (Kapoor) attached if any pursuant to... the notice of attachment".

Blockchain technology

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked depositories to use distributed ledger or blockchain technology to record and monitor security creation as well as covenants of non-convertible securities.

The distributed ledger technology has the potential to provide a more resilient system than traditional centralised databases. It offers better protection against different types of cyber-attacks because of its distributed nature, which removes the single point of attack, Sebi said in a statement.

The regulator said that a platform for 'security and covenant monitoring system' hosted by depositories is being developed.

Thursday,August 26, 2021