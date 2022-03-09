Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for stock market indices. Indian markets could open mildly higher in line with largely positive Asian markets today and despite mildly lower US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

As long as the cannons are heard, volatility will be the hallmark,said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Nifty’s biggest support is at Tuesday’s low at 15,761 mark. Below Nifty 15,671 zone, expect waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 14,251 mark with inter-month perspective. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above 16807 mark. "We suspect, despite persistent FIIs selling, the bears are likely to take a breather because of a slight better market mood prevailing amidst extreme oversold conditions," Tapse added.

In accordance with today's mainly optimistic Asian markets and SGX Nifty inclinations, Indian markets may open marginally higher, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. Indian equities indices reversed a four-day losing streak to settle higher yesterday, owing to robust buying interest in the Realty, IT, sectors. Traders were also reassured by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's statement that, despite supply-side disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, goods exports will exceed the ambitious $410 billion target set for the current fiscal year. In the coming trading session, we might see movement in the Indian steel industry, as Russian sanctions may offer up new export opportunities for Indian steel mills in countries like Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, where supply shortages are likely. Investors should be cautious in the short-term owing to the uncertain outlook, but we have a long-term positive outlook on Indian equities and feel that every drop should be invested in gradually.

On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 15,700 and 16,200 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 32,400 and 33,800 respectively, Nigam added.

Nifty snapped a four day losing streak on March 08 after recovering from early declines. At close Nifty was up 0.95 percent or 150.3 points at 16013.5. Nifty was the only index in the Asian region to end up in the positive.

Nifty bounced up smartly after forming a doji after a fall and has formed an engulfing bullish pattern at the lows. Market breadth has also improved. This bounce/rally could last for a few days unless the geopolitical situation takes a turn for the worse, 16,134-16,203 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 15,863 could be a support for the near term.

Asia-Pacific shares up

Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Wednesday morning trade, recovering partially from losses earlier in the week as investors continue to assess the potential economic ramifications of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

US stocks close lower

All three major US stock benchmarks ended lower Tuesday, after a volatile trading session, with the S&P 500 index booking the session’s largest percentage drop, as investors weighed an American ban on imports of Russian oil and soaring commodity prices. About 19 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, the most in over a year, compared with the 13.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56 percent, to 32,632.64, the S&P 500 lost 30.39 points, or 0.72 percent,, to 4,170.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.41 points, or 0.28% percent,, to 12,795.55. Defensive sectors were the biggest decliners, with consumer staples falling 2.6 percent,, healthcare dropping 2.1 percent, and utilities down 1.6 percent.

US ban on Russian oil imports

President Joe Biden announced a US ban on Russian oil imports, ratcheting up pressure on Moscow in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine as the war in eastern Europe continues to worry investors. Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, said the country could cut vital natural gas supplies to Europe, and said oil prices could jump to $300 per barrel if the West imposed a ban on Russian oil.

Nickel jump past $100,000 per ton

The gyrations in commodities markets continued Tuesday, this time in nickel, where on the London Metal Exchange, prices jumped past $100,000 per ton before a trading halt. Russia is a key supplier of the metal and is now facing extensive sanctions.

Crude rises further

Crude oil showed very high volatility on Tuesday after the US considered ban on Russian oil and gas imports. US President Joe Biden announced ban on Russia oil and gas imports on Tuesday, Britain also said to phase out purchases of Russian oil and gas by 2022. Crude oil prices rallied more than 35 percent since Russian invasion on Ukraine. Russia exports 7-8 million barrels per day of crude and fuel to the global markets and banning Russian oil and gas could create supply crunch in already tight supplied markets.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the US EIA weekly inventory report and WTI could hold its support level of of $121.00–114.00 and resistance is at $126.50–131.00 in today’s session. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs9,140-8,770; while resistance is at Rs 10,000–10,400."

Bullion outlook

Gold and silver rallied on Tuesday after the US banned Russian oil and gas imports. However, gold and silver off day highs after a statement of Ukrainian President Zelenski as Ukraine is no longer seeking to be a member of NATO. Global equity markets rallied and profit taking was seen in both precious metals from higher levels. Gold prices hit $2078.80 per troy ounce and silver prices also hit $27.495 per troy ounce before it cooled off.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd., said, "We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session but hold its support levels. Gold has support at $2024-1995, while resistance at $2064-2082 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $26.40-26.00, while resistance is at $27.14-27.55 per troy ounce. In INR terms gold has support at Rs53,154–52,450, while resistance is at Rs55,440–56,240. Silver has support at Rs 69,650- 68,420 while resistance is at Rs 73,000–74,180."

US trade deficit up

Meanwhile, the US trade deficit climbed 9.4 percent in January to a record $89.7 billion as the US bought more foreign oil, autos and other goods. As per a report the European Union is considering joint bond sales to counter the fallout from the war.

China PMI rises

China’s producer price index (PPI) increased 8.8 percent on year, easing from 9.1 percent growth in January. China's consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.9 percent in February, the data showed, unchanged from the growth in January and market expectations.

‍Fitch cuts Russia's rating further into junk

Fitch on Tuesday downgraded Russia's sovereign rating by six notches further into the junk territory to 'C' from 'B', saying a default is imminent as sanctions and trade restrictions have undermined its willingness to service debt, Reuters said. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into a turmoil by Western sanctions after it invaded Ukraine, raising significant concerns over its ability and willingness to service debt. The rating firm pointed to Presidential decree, which could potentially force a redenomination of foreign-currency sovereign debt payments into local currency for creditors in specified countries. The 'C' rating in Fitch's assessment is only one step above default, bringing it in line with the Moody's current equivalent score of 'Ca'.

Currency outlook

The Indian rupee is expected to continue with its weak trend owing to the ongoing geopolitical risk in Ukraine, said Heena Naik, Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One Ltd. Markets will be looking out for fresh cues in the upcoming speech of the US president targeting Russia. It was reported that the European Union shall cut its dependency on Russian gas by 80 percent this year. This along with higher crude prices is likely to play with the Indian equities and the local unit.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:30 AM IST