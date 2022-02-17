Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for stock market indices

Indian markets could open mildly higher in line with largely positive though muted Asian markets today and mildly negative US markets on Wednesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Volatility could be the hallmark until investors are certain that Russia will not invade Ukraine. Nifty will face major hurdles at 17,807 mark and would gain strength only above 17,807 mark, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Intraday hurdles at 17,417 mark. For the day, support seen at 17,208 and then at 17,057. Expect waterfall of selling now only below 16,811 mark.

Nifty closed in the negative on February 16 after a volatile session. At close, Nifty was down 0.17 percent or 30.2 points at 17,322. Nifty was the only regional index to end in the negative.

Nifty ran into selling pressure at higher levels on a day when most other Asian indices were doing well. Advance decline ratio remained in the positive suggesting return of trader interest in the broad markets.

High crude oil prices, outcome of state elections and fears of rate hikes in India are raising concerns among FPIs who are choosing to take advantage of rallies to lighten their position. 17,491-17,554 could continue to be a resistance for the Nifty while 17,214 could be the support, added Jasani.

Results today

Ambuja Cements, Nestle India and Veritas (India) will release quarterly earnings on February 17.

Asian stocks volatile

Asian stocks were volatile Thursday on renewed geopolitical concerns after American officials rejected Russia’s claims of removal of troops from Ukraine’s borders.

Japan records biggest trade deficit in 8 months

Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January as high energy costs swelled imports and manufacturers struggled with global supply constraints, causing a decline in car shipments.

Wall Street off session lows

Wall Street bounced off session lows Wednesday with the S&P 500 crossing into positive territory by the closing bell after the US Federal Reserve released meeting minutes, which said that while the central bank intends to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, its decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

All three major US stock indexes spent most the session deep in negative territory, as investors contended with shifting geopolitical tensions and a raft of data suggesting that the U.S. economy is heating up, thereby bolstering the Federal Reserve's case for aggressive rate tightening.

US January retail sales rose 3.8 percent month-over-month, beating estimates of 2 percent and rising above the 2.5 percent decline seen in the previous result.

Rupee likely to trade positive

In the upcoming session, the Indian Rupee is likely to trade in a range-bound manner with a slight positive bias on the back of opportunistic dollar buying by corporates and banks, said Heena Naik- Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One Ltd. The Russian defense ministry shared a video of Russian military equipment and forces leaving Crimea that boosted market sentiments. However, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made a contrasting statement saying that the military organization does not see any sign that Moscow is decreasing its troop levels around Ukraine. So far, the momentum is positive towards Rupee. But any negative news with respect to the geopolitical situation shall affect the currency negatively.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said, dollar-rupee pair is likely to remain volatile in today’s session and could hold its support level of 74.9500 on a closing basis. Trading is expected in the range of 74.9500-75.4500 in today’s session. Looking at the technical set-up, we expect a pair could show strength only when it starts sustaining above 75.3000 levels.

Gold, silver to remain volatile

Looking at the uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine tensions and weakness in the dollar index, both precious metals, gold and silver, are likely to be volatile in today’s session and expect to hold its support levels, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd . Gold has support at $1858-1845, while resistance at $1884-1896 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.30-23.10, while resistance is at $23.88-24.10 per troy ounce. In rupee terms gold has support at Rs49,358–49,098, while resistance is at Rs49,769–49,920. Silver has support at Rs62,899- 62,500 while resistance is at Rs63,579–63,860.

Crude oil outlook

Crude oil prices could give knee-jerk reaction on progress of Iran-US nuclear deal and it could test $90 a barrel levels again, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. Crude oil is having support at $92.00–90.00 and resistance is at $94.80–96.00 in today’s session. In rupee terms, crude oil has support at Rs 6,921-6,794; while resistance is at Rs7,153–7,258.

F&O ban

Three stocks - Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for February 17.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 08:35 AM IST