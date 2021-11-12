Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 62 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,988 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 AM..

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities, "Nifty is expected to open positive at 17,970, up by 50 points. Traders are suggested to book profits on every rise and avoid taking new long positions till we get a bullish confirmation. Nifty has support in 17,600 and 17,800 range and resistance in 17,950 and 18,050 range."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said, "Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets and European markets closed in green yesterday. Asian shares gained after a rebound in Chinese shares bolstered sentiment. The dollar held a rally in the wake of the inflation print which could now compel the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates faster than anticipated. On the technical front immediate support and resistance in the markets are 17,900 and 18,100 respectively.

Stocks to watch out for

Stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks:

Tata Steel (the company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 12,547.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,665.1 crore in Q2FY21)

Sun Pharma (gearing up to introduce antiviral Covid-19 drug, molnupiravir, as Molxvir at "an economical price" in India)

Indiabulls Housing Finance (net profit down 11 percent at Rs 286.34 crore Vs Rs 323.20 crore in Q2FY21).

Wall Street indices rebound

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from two days of declines on Thursday as beaten-down chipmakers led gains, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 50.47 points, or 0.14 percent, at 36,029.47, the S&P 500 was up 12.88 points, or 0.28 percent, at 4,659.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 131.66 points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,754.37.

Asian shares up

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly rose in Friday trade following overnight gains for tech stocks stateside as the Nasdaq Composite rebounded. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.01 percent while the Topix index rose 1.19 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.22 percent.

Oil prices settle higher

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Thursday, as the market grappled with a stronger US dollar along with concern over increasing U.S. inflation, and after OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high prices.

Brent crude futures settled up 25 cents to $81.59 a barrel after falling during the session to $81.66. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 23 cents to $82.87, bouncing off the session low of $80.20.

Dollar hits 16-month high

The dollar hit a 16-month high on Thursday and bond and stock markets drooped after the strongest US inflation reading in over three decades fuelled expectations of Fed interest rate hikes next year.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six peers including the yen and euro, continued to make steady progress in early European trading after rising on Wednesday in its biggest jump since March.

The US dollar has continued to strengthen Thursday against other major currencies following Wednesday's inflation data.

US inflation data

The Labor Department reported inflation data that showed U.S. consumer prices for the 12 months through October rose at their fastest pace in over 30 years, rising 6.2 percent from a year ago.

As a result, US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar Index surged.Bond markets in the US remained closed today due to the Veterans Day holiday.

The GBP/USD has fallen well below the 1.34 level and is approaching 1.3350. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD sliced through the 1.15 level on Wednesday and is currently trading around the 1.1450 mark, a level not seen since July last year.

SEBI makes changes to related-party transactions

Markets regulator SEBI has made sweeping changes to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement of norms pertaining to related-party transactions. The regulator has tweaked the definition of 'related party' and 'related-party transactions’ (RPTs), according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

It made changes to the process followed by a company’s audit committee for approval of RPTs that are material.

Gold prices soar to near 5-month high

Gold prices neared a five-month high touched in the previous session, after strong U.S. consumer price data prompted a rush into the precious metal seen as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,861.39 per ounce by 01:48 PM ET (1848 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 0.8 percent higher at $1,863.90 per ounce.

Results today

Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashok Leyland, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Forge, Burger King, Force Motors, Glenmark Pharma, Motherson Sumi Systems, NALCO, NBCC, Paras Defence, and Suzlon Energy among 767 companies that will release their September quarter earnings.

7 stocks under F&O ban

Seven stocks - Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban.

