Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for stock market indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the stock market indices. Indian markets could open lower in line with mildly negative Asian markets today and sharply lower US markets on Monday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The fear theme at Dalal Street is getting profound and palpable on backdrop of ‘stagflation’, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. The Street will keenly watch on how RBI tackles with a backdrop of higher oil and commodity prices, and most importantly, growth-supporting fiscal policies. Technically speaking, Nifty’s biggest supports are placed at 15,711 mark. Below Nifty 15,711 zone, expect waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 14,251 mark with inter-month perspective. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above 16,557 mark.

Nifty fell sharply on March 7, recovering minorly from the intra day lows as global stock markets came under selling pressure following crude oil prices touching $130 a barrel. At close, Nifty was down 2.35% or 382.2 points at 15836.1. Nifty closed at a seven month low and fell the most in 7 days.

Nifty is now close to the supports of 15700-15900. It has seen buying support from this band twice during the day. However advance decline ratio remains down at 450:1873. The state assembly elections exit polls result expected in the evening could bring an end to one uncertainty faced by the markets. As the outcome is not severely against the BJP, we think that the markets could bounce up in the next few sessions not getting too perturbed by the developments in Europe.

Asian stocks fall

Most Asian stocks fell Tuesday as traders evaluated concerns that elevated commodity costs will fan inflation and choke economic expansion.

US stocks tumble

US stock indexes tumbled Monday, with the Dow industrials entering correction and the Nasdaq Composite Index finishing in bear-market territory, as investors weighed the further financial isolation of Moscow and implications of a possible US ban on oil imports out of Russia, which could exacerbate inflationary pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 797.42 points, or 2.37 percent, to 32,817.38, the S&P 500 lost 127.79 points, or 2.95 percent, to 4,201.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 482.48 points, or 3.62 percent, to 12,830.96. Amazon, Microsoft and Apple were among the top individual drags on the S&P 500 while the financials sector fell 3.7 percent. The utilities sector , one of the defensive areas of the stock market, gained 1.3 percent.

Russian troops continued hostilities on Monday as cease-fire attempts failed and an estimated 1.7 million refugees poured into neighboring countries. Grain prices also were surging, with wheat futures jumping 7% and continuing a march toward all-time highs as the war shuts down exports from the Black Sea region, a crucial global breadbasket. U.S. oil futures settled at $119.40 a barrel, the highest in more than 13 years.

The Dow tends to rise after having closed in correction territory. Historically, the average gain for the following 12 months after such a close is 8.7 percent. Losses in the year after a close in correction territory tend to happen when markets are anticipating a recession.

State poll results indications

The top headline from the exit poll surveys is that the Bharatiya Janata Party appears set to retain power in UP with a clear majority and emerge as the single-largest party near the halfway mark in Uttarakhand as well as Manipur. Goa could see another hung assembly with the BJP and Indian National Congress in a close contest.

Oil prices jump to highest levels since 2008

Oil prices jumped to their highest levels since 2008 as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports, in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, while it looked less likely that Iranian crude would return swiftly to global markets. Russia calls the campaign a "special operation".

US consumer prices report awaited

Investors are waiting for a US consumer prices report on Thursday, with the Fed widely expected to hike rates later this month to combat surging inflation. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 3.62-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.74-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

Rupee hits new low against dollar

High commodity prices, as well as outflow of foreign funds from equity markets, dragged Indian rupee to a new record low against the US dollar.

Rising prices of crude oil, along with other commodities triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, had kept weak pressure on the rupee. The Ukraine crisis pushed Brent crude oil price to $130 a barrel on Monday.

Besides, the trend is expected to trigger an inflationary trend and ultimately a reversal in monetary policy. Further, it has accelerated FIIs' selling in the Indian equity market.

FIIs on selling spree

The FIIs net sold Rs 7,482.08 crore worth of equities. Consequently, the Indian rupee touched a new record low of 77 to a US dollar on Monday's trade session. It weakened to 77.16 and closed at 76.97 to a USD.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:34 AM IST