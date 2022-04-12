Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for Indian indices

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 137 points. The Indian markets could open lower in line with mostly negative Asian markets today and negative US markets on Monday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty fell for the fourth out of the past five sessions on April 11 dragged down by IT stocks ahead of the Q4 results. At close Nifty was down 0.62 percent or 109.4 points at 17674.9.

Nifty fell once again on April 11 after a day of recovery. Advance decline ratio however remains positive signifying pressure of FPI selling in largecaps. 17,522-17,600 could be the next support band for the Nifty while 17,784 could be the resistance for the near-term, Jasani said.

Markets are likely to extend the southbound journey in today's trades amid weak global cues as heightened recession fears, hawkish Federal Reserve and a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict remain major concerns for investors, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Although interest rates have been the market's main driver for months, earnings season will likely steal away traders' attention soon enough. Nifty’s intraday support is seen only at 17,601 mark, while the make-or-break medium term support is seen at 200-DMA at 17,141 mark. Below the same, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16,691-mark with inter-month perspective.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, Asian markets are trading on negative side as investors continue monitoring developments surrounding the COVID situation in mainland China. Nikkei is trading 0.84 percent lower and Topix index is trading at 0.51 percent lower. Oil prices fell about 4 percent on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 a barrel on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China.On the technical front 17,400 and 17800 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37200 and 37900 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

Asian stocks down

Stocks in Asia dipped on Tuesday and bonds extended a selloff -- leaving the 10-year Treasury yield at the highest since 2018 -- as economic threats from high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns ripple across markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Australian shares were down 0.65 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.5 percent.

Early in the Asian session, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 2.8107 percent compared with its US close of 2.782 percent on Monday. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.5242 percent compared with a US close of 2.508 percent.

US stocks decline

Dow industrials and the S&P 500 index book their biggest one-day declines since March on Monday, with energy, tech and other growth names bearing the brunt, as Treasury yields soared and investors braced for the next inflation reading and the kickoff of earnings season.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose 6.6 basis points to 2.78 percent, its highest level since January 18, 2019. Rising bond yields are acting as a headwind for stocks, particularly tech and other growth stocks in which valuations are based on expected profit and cash flow far into the future. Higher yields on risk-free Treasurys mean those future flows are less valuable in present terms.

The next major test for markets looms later Tuesday, when the US is expected to unveil an inflation print for March of more than 8 percent. While that could mark the peak, there are fears that price pressures will remain elevated. The Labor Department’s previous report — which showed prices rising at a dramatic rate in February — failed to include the majority of the jump in oil and gas costs caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion.

Oil futures retreat

Oil futures retreated, with West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery down $3.97, or 4%, to settle at $94.29.

TCS revenues up for seventh straight quarter

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s revenue rose for the seventh straight quarter on order wins as clients continued to spend on digital services. Revenue of India’s largest software services provider rose 3.5 percent t over the preceding quarter to Rs 50,591 crore in the three months ended March. Net profit rose 1.6 percent to Rs 9,926 crore, compared with the Rs 10,067-crore forecast. Attrition inched up to 17.4 percent from 15.3 percent t as of December.

Crude up

Oil futures rose early on Tuesday, reversing sharp losses from the prior day, as the market weighed the potential for more sanctions on Russia`s energy sector and OPEC warned it would be impossible to increase output enough to offset lost supply.

On Monday, oil prices dropped by $4 a barrel, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 on plans to release record volumes of crude oil from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China. WTI crude settled at $94.29 per barrel and Brent settled at $99.27 per barrel. Domestic markets were also settled on a weaker note at Rs7,176 per barrel, down by 2.76 percent.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said, "We expect crude oil prices may show some recovery from yesterday's fall in today’s session but gains will cap by strong dollar and the US bond yields. Crude oil is having support at $93.20-$91.50 and resistance is at $98.20–100.50, In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs 7,040-6,920; while resistance is at Rs7,380–7,550.

Bullion outlook

Gold and silver prices are posting moderate gains in midday on Monday, but prices have backed well down from their early-session highs on some profit taking by the shorter-term futures traders. Gold and Silver prices rose amid rising bond yields and a sell off in the crude oil market. Gold prices hit a four-week high early on today. Still, the metals are seeing some safe-haven demand on worries about inflation becoming even more problematic in the coming months.

The Russia-Ukraine war is in its seventh week amid no signs of any ceasefire. The Covid pandemic continues to surge in China, which has once again clouded the growth outlook for the world’s second-largest economy and inflation worries all are supporting gold silver prices.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. said, Today, all eyes will be on the U.S. consumer price index report for March, which is expected to come in hot at up 8.4 percent year-on-year.

Gold has support at $1938-1922, while resistance at $1965-1980. Silver has support at $24.72- 24.55, while resistance is at $25.25-25.48. In INR terms gold has support at Rs51,880–51,650, while resistance is at Rs52,440–52,610. Silver has support at Rs 67570- 67,210 while resistance is at Rs 68,690–69070.

Currency outlook

USDINR 27April futures contract unable to sustain above 76.0600 and slipped again. On the weekly technical chart, a pair is trading above its resistance level of 75.8000. As per the weekly technical chart, we observed that a pair is sustaining above 75.8000 levels and technical indicators are showing positive momentum in the pair. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said, "Looking at the technical set-up, if a pair cross and sustain above 76.0600; could show further strength towards 76.3500-76.5500 in the upcoming sessions. We suggest for closely watching the level of 76.0600 in today’s session for taking any positions in the pair."

Quarterly results today

The following companies will release quarterly results today: Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Tinplate Company of India, Evexia Lifecare, and Gayatri Bioorganics.

Stocks under F&O ban

Delta Corp and RBL Bank are under the F&O ban for April 12.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:24 AM IST