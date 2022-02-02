Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for indices

The benchmark indices are expeted to open higher. Indian markets could open higher in line with positive US markets on Tuesday. Most Asian markets are shut today due to Lunar year holidays, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty ended the Budget day--February 1, in the positive for the second consecutive session after a volatile trade. At close Nifty was up 1.37% percent or 237 points to 17576.9.

Nifty ended in the positive boosted by growth inducing measures of the Union Budget. Advance decline ratio also remained positive. Markets are enthused by the credible conservative estimates in the Budget. However high inflation and interest rates remain the two spoilsports. 17,745-17,805 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 17,374-17410 could be the support.

Asian stocks up

Asian stocks rose Wednesday amid a recovery in U.S. shares spurred by the corporate earnings outlook and signs that Federal Reserve officials favor measured monetary-policy tightening. Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Global markets waver

Global equity markets wavered on Tuesday as a new month saw investors weigh strong earnings from big-name US companies against mixed economic data and inflation worries. All three major US benchmarks ended higher Tuesday, booking a third straight day of gains after wobbling earlier in the session, as Wall Street closed out February’s first day of trade on a positive note following a rough January.

US investors weighed manufacturing and jobs data, while earnings from Exxon Mobil Corp. and other corporate heavyweights were in the spotlight.

Job openings in US up

In economic data, the Labor Department said job openings in the US rose by 150,000 to 10.9 million on the last day of December, indicating the labor market remains tight. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 10.5 million figure. The closely followed Institute for Supply Management barometer of manufacturing activity slipped to a 14-month low of 57.6 percent in January as a torrent of omicron cases hit the U.S. economy and shortages of labor and supplies hindered production. Investors, however, were more focused on the survey’s index of prices paid, which rose to 76.1 percent from 68.2 percent in December, triggering some renewed selling that took stocks to session lows.

Budget 2022 steps up on investment

India unveiled on Tuesday a bigger budget of 39.45 trillion rupee ($529.7 billion) for the coming fiscal year, stepping up investment on highways and affordable housing to put growth on a firmer footing as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Results today

The following companies will release their quarterly results today: HDFC, Adani Green Energy, Dabur India, Aarti Surfactants, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balaji Amines, Balrampur Chini Mills, Blue Star, eClerx Services, Gillette India, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Meghmani Organics, Sandhar Technologies, Shankara Building Products, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Timken India, VRL Logistics, Windlas Biotech, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Zydus Wellness.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:48 AM IST