Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index with a 145 points gains. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,759 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu securities., said, "After falling over 300 points in the last two trading sessions, Nifty is expected to open with a gap-up of about 120 points at 15750, traders are advised not to initiate longs at the opening, let the markets settle and the enter longs if markets show further strength. 15,750 and 15,830 will act as key resistance levels while 15,580 will act as strong support."

Indian markets could open higher, in line with gains made by the Asian and US markets over the past two days. Nifty could remain in the 15,520-15,825 band for the next 1-2 sessions. After the three day fall, a bounce is due whose sustainability will be keenly watched, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. Patchy monsoons in India and subdued Q1FY22 corporate results raised fresh concerns on the economic growth and market valuation, he said.

With the reporting of robust corporate earnings, the US markets advanced and the Dow Jones rose by 0.83 percent, the S&P 500 up by 0.82 percent and the Nasdaq Composite up by 0.92 percent. The Asian markets surged early Thursday. European Central Bank meeting and policy announcement later today will be closely tracked. Government is considering selling its 7.93% stake in ITC, the nation’s top cigarette maker, to meet its disinvestment target for the year. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty 50 are 15,550 and 15,850 respectively, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities.

Second-quarter reporting season has hit full-stride, with 56 of the companies in the S&P 500 having posted results. Of those, 91 percent have beaten consensus, according to Refinitiv. Analysts now see annual S&P earnings growth of 72.9 percent for the April-June period, a significant improvement over the 54 percent growth seen at the beginning of the quarter.

Asian markets trade higher

Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in Thursday morning trade with markets in Japan closed for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was amongst the biggest gainers regionally, rising 1.19 percent in early trade. The Taiex in Taiwan also gained 1.01 percent.