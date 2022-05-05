The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for Indian indices. Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, the Indian markets could open higher in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and sharply positive US markets on Wednesday.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, Bulls are likely to regroup as early buoyancy in SGX Nifty is indicating a gap-up start for Indian stock markets thanks to dovish comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell after the rate hike. The markets are likely to take in its stride even the surprise repo-rate hike of 40 basis points by the RBI on May 4, and continue to march forward. Also, commanding attention will be the LIC IPO, which was subscribed 59 percent, on the first day of bidding. Technically speaking, Nifty’s interweek support is seen only at the 16,597 mark. To affirm momentum on the buy side, the index needs to stay above its 200-DMA at 17,238 mark.

On May 4, the Sensex was down 1,306.96 points or 2.29 percent at 55,669.03. Nifty was down 391.50 points or 2.29 percent at 16,677.60.

Asian stocks up

Stocks climbed in Asia, amid a bout of investor relief after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected to tackle inflation while countering fears of super-sized hikes.

Nifty fell sharply on May 4, following an unscheduled sudden announcement by the RBI Governor raising repo rate and CRR. At close, Nifty was down 2.29 percent or 391.5 points at 16,677.6. In the process, Nifty was the worst performing index in the Asian region.

Nifty fell below the crucial support level of 16,824 and now seems headed for 16,013 over the next few sessions/weeks, albeit after some intermittent bounces one of which could happen today. On upsides, 16,824-16,889 band could now act as a resistance.

US stocks close higher after Fed hikes rates

US stocks ended sharply higher, after the Federal Reserve delivered the first 50-basis-point interest rate hike since 2000, but said larger 75-basis-point increases weren’t in play. Powell said half-point rises remain on the table for the next couple of meetings.

The Fed also outlined plans to reduce its near $9 trillion balance sheet. The 50-basis point move was the biggest from the US central bank since 2000 when President Bill Clinton occupied the White House, and comes as the central bank works to cool hot inflation without setting off an economic recession.

Powell talked about a strong economy, but also the pain consumers have been feeling at the grocery store and gas pump, in afternoon news conference, saying higher interest rates are the cure.

The central bank also outlined a process to slash its balance sheet, first by $47.5 billion a month starting in June, but ramping up to $95 billion a month. This will result in a nearly $3 trillion reduction in its record size over the next three years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932.27 points, or 2.81 percent, to 34,061.06, the S&P 500 gained 124.69 points, or 2.99 percen, to 4,300.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 401.10 points, or 3.19 percen, to 12,964.86. Concerns about a hit to economic growth due to a hawkish Fed, mixed earnings from some big growth companies, the conflict in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China have hammered Wall Street recently, with richly valued growth stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off, Reuters said.

US trade deficit jumps to record high

Private payrolls climbed by 247,000 in April, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday. The US trade deficit jumped 22.3 percent to record $109.8 billion in March, the USCensus Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis said Wednesday. US imports climbed 10.3 percent to $351.5 billion, while US exports increased 5.6 percent to $241.7 billion in March.

In addition, the Institute for Supply Management services index showed weaker new-orders growth and employment, with the number dropping to 57.1 percent in April from 58.3 percent, below forecast.

RBI hikes repo rates

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee in an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday unanimously decided to increase the policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent with immediate effect citing inflation worries. This is the first increase in the policy repo rate since May 2020 marking a reversal of the RBI's monetary policy stance.

Crude prices up

Crude prices shot up as the European Union spelled out some of the details of its plan to ban the use of Russian oil, heightening concerns about supply. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.93 percent although trading was thin with Japanese and Korean markets closed for public holidays.

Fuel prices unchanged

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 29th consecutive day on Thursday. In Delhi, the price of petrol and diesel remains Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 120.51 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 104.77 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:25 AM IST