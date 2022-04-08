Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for Indian indices

Indian markets could open flat in line with rangebound Asian markets today and mildly higher US markets on Thursday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Markets are likely to start the last trading session of the week on a steady note with all eyes on the RBI's MPC meet outcome to tricke in few hours time, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Experts believe the central bank's stance is likely to be dovish to support growth, even as the economy faces double-whammyof high inflation and slow growth.

Nifty’s intraday support is seen only at 17,589 mark, while the make-or-break medium term support is at 200-DMA at 17121 mark. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 1,8000 mark. Tapse said, "Our chart of the day is bullish on stocks like Balrampur Chinni, Tata Steel, SAIL, Concor and Vodafone Idea on any corrective declines with an inter-month perspective".

Nifty fell for the third consecutive session on April 7 led by overnight losses in the US markets. At close, Nifty was down 0.94 percent or 168.1 points at 17639.5.

Nifty did not take support at the upgap area of 17670-17703 band and breached it. Nervousness spread to the broader markets today as is reflected in the advance decline ratio which fell to below 1:1 after 4 days. Jasani said, Currently the markets are led by the non institutional players who have begun to aggressively take profits in the face of balance sheet reduction by the US Fed and ahead of the RBI policy meet. Nifty should now take support from 17,442-17,519 band. Friday’s RBI MPC meet may not bring in any positive surprise and hence there seems to be little buildup ahead of it.

The benchmark indices closed lower on April 7 for the third straight day. The Sensex was down 575.46 points or 0.97 percent at 59,034.95 against its previous day's close at 59,610.41 points.. The broader Nifty was down 168.20 points or 0.94 percent at 17,639.50.

Asian stocks steady

Asian stocks and US equity futures were steady Friday in cautious trading as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s plan for aggressive policy tightening and monitored China’s COVID lockdowns. Shanghai reported more than 20,000 daily COVID cases and the city’s lockdown threatens to become one of President Xi Jinping’s biggest crises.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady in morning trade and down about 1.5 percent for the week so far. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2 percent on Friday to head for a weekly loss of nearly 3 percent. A late rally had lifted Wall Street indexes modestly, but they are also all down for the week led by a 2.5 percent loss for the rates-sensitive Nasdaq. US futures were flat.

US stocks close higher

USstocks clawed back earlier losses to end higher Thursday, limiting declines to two days, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening plans, while yields on longer dated Treasuries rose.

The US 10 year yield was back on the rise Thursday at 2.654 percent, its highest yield since March 6, 2019.

Crude futures steady

Brent crude futures were steady at $100.56 per barrel and US crude futures held at $96.17. There were also some brighter spots, with Australia's bank-and-miner heavy equity market hanging in for a steady week and European futures and FTSE futures posting gains of about 0.8 percent on Friday.

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Friday. Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Wednesday's level of Rs 105.41 a litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi.

First Monitory policy in new financial year to be announced today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of the new financial year on April 8, after a two-day review amid concern over inflation that is quickening on the back of higher crude oil and other commodity prices.

Pharma industry to grow 8-10% in FY22: ICRA

Revenues for ICRA’s sample set of 21 Indian pharmaceutical companies is estimated to grow at 8-10 percent in FY2022; and moderate to 6-8 percent in FY2023, partly attributable to the high base of FY2022. The operating profit margin for the sample set stood at 21.7 percent in Q3 FY2022 and 23.2 percent in 9M FY2022, in line with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

However, headwinds related to pricing pressures and rising raw material costs will result in some contraction in margin for the sample set to 22.5 percent in FY2022 and further to pre-COVID levels of 21-22 percent in FY2023, though the same will remain healthy. The extent of impact on margins will differ from company to company depending on the product portfolio, revenue share from the US market and new product launches.

Indian economy in good shape: Bimal Jalan

The Indian economy is in good shape as the country's GDP growth rate and foreign exchange reserve are high, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan said on Thursday. Notwithstanding economic uncertainties triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war that is also impacting the global supply chain, Jalan said it is not going to affect India's economic performance.

India's current macroeconomic situation is quite positive in the sense that the rate of growth is high. India's foreign exchange reserve is also very high,'' he told PTI in an interview.''India (Indian economy) is in good shape,'' Jalan added.



(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:19 AM IST