The trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for Indian indices. Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail, HDFC said, the Indian markets could open flat to mildly lower in line with rangebound Asian markets today and lower US markets on Tuesday.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, Going by the early action at SGX Nifty, key local benchmark indices are likely to wobble in today's early trade, as there are lingering worries over the implications of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy on the growth momentum. The street suspects that the Fed and also the RBI will move aggressively to raise rates and that could cause a recession. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, has moved to 20.47 levels, indicating intra-day volatility.

Nifty lost the afternoon gains on May 31 amid large volume trade on NSE due to MSCI rebalancing trades. 16,677-16,690 band on the Nifty is proving to be a tough resistance for the Nifty. A downward breach of 16,506 could result in a sharper correction on the downside, said Jasani.

The BSE Sensex plunged 359.33 points or 0.64 percent at 55,566.41. The broader Nifty50 fell 76.90 or 0.46 percent at 16,584.50.

Asian stocks steady

Stocks in Asia were steady Wednesday, while bond yields extended their advance amid a debate about how aggressive monetary tightening will need to be to fight inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent. S&P 500 futures bounced 0.5 percent after the index slid 0.6 percent on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, has steadied after sliding in the second half of May and it rose slightly against the euro and the yen in early trade on Wednesday.

China PMI

China’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for May came in at 48.1 on Wednesday, an improvement over April’s reading of 46.

US stocks close lower

US stocks closed lower Tuesday, the final session of May, as Treasury yields pushed higher following last week’s equity market bounce after a historic string of weekly losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each eked out gains in May, while the Nasdaq Composite fell for a second straight month. In May, the Dow and S&P 500 each eked out a gain of less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq fell 2.1 percent.

The Federal Reserve’s almost $9 trillion portfolio is about to be reduced starting on Wednesday, in a process intended to supplement rate hikes and buttress the central bank’s fight against inflation.

A survey of US consumer confidence fell slightly in May to a three-month low of 106.4, reflecting worries about high inflation and a slowdown in the economy. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the index to total 103.9. The index was revised up to 108.6 in April.

US home prices rose again in March even as higher mortgage rates began to bite, leaving prices at all-time highs. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city price index was up a record 21.2 percent year over year while the federal government’s price tracker climbed 19 percent in the same span.

India's core sectors grow 8.4%

India's eight core sectors grew 8.4 percent in April, quickening from a revised 4.9 percent in March, the commerce ministry said on May 31. Output in six of the eight core sectors grew in April. These sectors were coal, electricity, refinery products, fertilizers, cement, and natural gas.

Fiscal deficit at 6.7%

The government’s fiscal deficit for FY22 has come in at 6.7 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), skidding off the revised target of 6.9 percent.

GDP grows 4.1% in Jan-Mar quarter; FY'22 growth seen at 8.7%

India's GDP is estimated to have grown by 8.7 percent in FY22 after growth slid to 4.1 percent in January-March quarter (Q4FY22). Growth likely slowed down in the first quarter of the calendar year 2022 because of the hit to activity from the Omicron variant-led third COVID-19 wave and the Russia-Ukraine war. The high growth figure is largely due to a favourable base effect, with the economy having contracted by 6.6 percent in FY21 because of the Coronavirus pandemic and intermittent lockdowns, which restricted economic activity.

India's central government began FY23 with a fiscal deficit of Rs 74,846 crore in April – or 4.5 percent of the full-year target. The fiscal deficit had amounted to 5.2 percent of the full-year target in the first month of FY22.

(With inputs from Reuters, Agencies)