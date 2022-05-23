Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for Indian indices

The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 5 points. Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said, the Indian markets could open flat to mildly lower in line with mixed Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Friday.

Nifty rose smartly on May 20 aided by positive global cues. At close, Nifty was up 456.7 points or 2.89 percent at 16266.2.

A higher than expected record cut in China's 5 year PLR for mortgages (for the second time this calendar year) raised hopes for more policy loosening ahead and boosted risk sentiments, said Jasani.

Nifty has shown first signs of forming a sustainable bottom in the short term. A move above 16,404 will reinforce those hopes. 16,624 will be the next resistance. The key thing is whether or not there’s going to be a recession. In the last three bear markets in the US, where there was no recession, the decline was 21.3 percent and that fall is already achieved in the current downmove. Bear market falls have been much larger. Markets could take longer to decide whether we are headed for a recession and in the meanwhile we may witness a bounce, Jasani added.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, In early action, SGX Nifty is indicating a higher opening for local benchmark indices. Key benchmark indices last week snapped a 5-week losing streak as investors lapped up beaten-down stocks following a continuous sell off. However, the threats of rising inflation and higher interest rate scenario continue to weigh on investors' minds. Technically speaking, both the bulls and bears will return to their previous rightful places (bulls all around and the bears nowhere to be seen) only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at the 16,411 mark. A close below 15,951 mark will spell trouble for Nifty bulls, Tapse added.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, the bBnchmark indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by early trends on SGX nifty. Both US and European markets closed with firm gains or flat last week. Investor sentiments got a boost after the announcements regarding reducing the custom duty on Petrol and diesel as it will reduce the input cost for the company's. We believe this trend will continue and the indices can further rally towards 16500 and presents the time to approach cautiously with every major news and events impact on the markets. As investing with caution is the best approach till the market doesn’t provide a clear direction.

On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,400 followed by 16500 and on the downside 16,000 and 15,750 will act as strong support. The key resistance level for bank nifty is 34,500 followed by 34,800 and on the downside 33,800 and 33,400 will act as strong support, he added.

The market may remain volatile this week due to the May month expiry, said Santosh Meena, On the global front, the minutes of the FOMC meeting will be released on May 25 which will be an important trigger while the movement of the dollar index and other commodity prices will be other important factors.

Asian stocks trade mixed

Asian stocks traded mixed Monday as investors assess the impact of China’s COVID policies on growth and the outlook for the world’s largest economies. Beijing reported a record number of COVID cases during its current outbreak, reviving concern the capital may face a lockdown as authorities seek to stamp out community spread of the virus. The city reported 99 cases for Sunday, up from 61 on Saturday. While the total is still low, the spike is one of the biggest since the outbreak started, with the case tally mostly hovering around 50 a day.

US stock close mixed

US stocks closed mixed Friday, with the S&P 500 index eking out a gain after trading in bear-market territory earlier in the session, but all three major benchmarks booked another week of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered an eighth straight weekly decline, marking its longest losing streak since April 1932. For the week, the Dow fell 2.9 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq slid 3.8 percent.

Stocks were initially buoyed after the People’s Bank of China on Friday cut in its rate on five-year loans, aimed at shoring up weak housing sales by reducing mortgage costs.

Govt cuts customs duty cut on select raw materials

India has cut customs duty on raw materials for coal, iron and steel, and plastic products to tame inflation in the country. The central government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel alongside a series of steps intended to bring down inflation in the economy. The government will also set aside more funds to subsidise fertilisers and gas cylinders to reduce the impact of higher prices.

India's fiscal deficit could worsen: Nomura

As per Nomura, India's fiscal deficit could worsen to 6.8 percent of gross domestic product for the year March 2023, as compared with the budget estimate of 6.4 percent, after the government announced a slew of measures to fight inflation.

FPIs dump Indian equities worth over Rs 35,000 cr so far

Exodus of foreign money from the Indian equity markets continues unabated with FPIs pulling out over Rs 35,000 crore so far this month on concerns over the prospects of more aggressive rate hike by US Fed and appreciation of the dollar.

With this, net outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 1.63 lakh crore so far in 2022.

Results today

The following companies will release their results today: Zomato, Divis Laboratories, Bharat Electronics, Birlasoft, TRF, SAIL, Nelcast, Pricol, The Ramco Cement, TTK Healthcare, Patel Engineering, Igarashi Motors, Graphite India, Data Patterns (India), Shilpa Medicare, and Vaibhav Global.

Stocks under F&O ban

Five stocks - BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank - are under the F&O ban on the NSE today.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:33 AM IST