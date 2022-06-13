Trehan Group to invest Rs 125 crore in new housing project at Neemrana |

Realty firm Trehan Group on Monday said it will invest Rs 125 crore to develop a housing project comprising only 641 residential plots at Neemrana in Rajasthan.

The project 'Trehan Vilasa City' is spread over 40 acres. The plots are being sold in a price range of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, the company said in a statement.

"The project is located just 500 metres from the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Industrial areas in the vicinity make it a viable option for both end-users and investors," said Saransh Trehan, CMD, Trehan Group.

The company has secured RERA registration and other required approvals for the development of the project and will complete the project in one year from now.

The company will invest Rs 125 crore to develop the project, he added.

"There is a big segment, which prefers to build their own homes as per their requirements, preferences and budget. A plot gives you the flexibility to decide and design the interior and exterior of your house as per your likings and aspiration," Saransh said.

Trehan Group has several completed and under-construction projects in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tapukara and Neemrana in Rajasthan.

The group also has a presence in Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Last year, Trehan Group forayed into Gurugram real estate market with the launch of 320 high-end luxury independent floors priced in the range of Rs 1.27 crore to Rs 4 crore. The company has delivered over 10 million square feet of residential real estate since 1989. It has completed 16 projects and delivered more than 12,000 units.