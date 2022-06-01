Tredence launches revenue growth management platform for CPGs

With the help of a data and AI partner ecosystem and an advisory board, Tredence enables CPGs to scale, it said. |

Tredence Inc, data science and AI solutions provider, recently launched the Prescriptive Revenue Growth Management (RGM) platform to help consumer packaged goods companies proactively spot growth opportunities and monetize them through prescriptive analytics.

The platform encompasses customizable accelerators (product assortment, pricing, promotion, performance and executive review), frameworks to assess the maturity of the practice, reusable toolkits and customer success stories, it said in a press statement.

With the help of a data and AI partner ecosystem and an advisory board, Tredence enables CPGs to scale by ensuring they develop the most effective promotional, pricing, segmentation and assortment strategies.

Tredence’s high-impact RGM platform includes:

Adaptive pricing strategy: Build flexibility in pricing, identify gaps, compare with competitors in real-time, and achieve more by leveraging a clear and effective strategy

Optimized distribution strategy : Scale your distribution strategy at granular store segments by identifying key distribution gaps

Responsive assortment strategy: Adapt to the actions of your competitors with automatic recommendations

Optimize promotion spends: Improve lift and ROI of low-efficiency events in the future with optimization and simulations

Sagar Balan, Chief Business Officer, CPG, Tredence said, “The platform will help companies easily prepare for market disruptions, market consolidation, competition, inflation, trade barriers and more. By integrating a risk-reward model, hyper-personalization options and easy pluggability, CPGs can see outpacing category growth within six months.”