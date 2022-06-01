 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Tredence launches revenue growth management platform for CPGs

Tredence enables CPGs to scale by ensuring they develop effective promotional, pricing, segmentation and assortment strategies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
With the help of a data and AI partner ecosystem and an advisory board, Tredence enables CPGs to scale, it said. |

Tredence Inc, data science and AI solutions provider, recently launched the Prescriptive Revenue Growth Management (RGM) platform to help consumer packaged goods companies proactively spot growth opportunities and monetize them through prescriptive analytics.

The platform encompasses customizable accelerators (product assortment, pricing, promotion, performance and executive review), frameworks to assess the maturity of the practice, reusable toolkits and customer success stories, it said in a press statement.

With the help of a data and AI partner ecosystem and an advisory board, Tredence enables CPGs to scale by ensuring they develop the most effective promotional, pricing, segmentation and assortment strategies.

Tredence’s high-impact RGM platform includes:

  • Adaptive pricing strategy: Build flexibility in pricing, identify gaps, compare with competitors in real-time, and achieve more by leveraging a clear and effective strategy

  • Optimized distribution strategy: Scale your distribution strategy at granular store segments by identifying key distribution gaps

  • Responsive assortment strategy: Adapt to the actions of your competitors with automatic recommendations

  • Optimize promotion spends: Improve lift and ROI of low-efficiency events in the future with optimization and simulations

Sagar Balan, Chief Business Officer, CPG, Tredence said, “The platform will help companies easily prepare for market disruptions, market consolidation, competition, inflation, trade barriers and more. By integrating a risk-reward model, hyper-personalization options and easy pluggability, CPGs can see outpacing category growth within six months.”

HomeBusinessTredence launches revenue growth management platform for CPGs

RECENT STORIES

Post mortem report confirms KK died of cardiac arrest, had weak lungs and liver: Report

Post mortem report confirms KK died of cardiac arrest, had weak lungs and liver: Report

Attention Mumbaikars! As COVID-19 cases surge, BMC issues directives

Attention Mumbaikars! As COVID-19 cases surge, BMC issues directives

Mumbai: Latest Updates - BMC on alert as COVID-19 cases rise in city

Mumbai: Latest Updates - BMC on alert as COVID-19 cases rise in city

'Vulture politics': TMC after BJP, Congress question singer KK's death

'Vulture politics': TMC after BJP, Congress question singer KK's death

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai today; funeral to take place on June...

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai today; funeral to take place on June...