Treated worse than robots, toilet breaks timed, claim Amazon workers at UK warehouse

Stories of workers breaking down at Amazon were reported when the e-commerce giant fired 18,000 people as part of a global layoff wave. But a strike by workers at Amazon's warehouse in the UK for higher wages and working conditions, tell a contrasting story. Its employees who recently joined the GMB union, have complained that even their toilet breaks are fined at the unit and even robots are treated better.

Only given 2 minutes for a break

According to workers who talked to BBC, they were questioned by managers if toilet breaks lasted longer than two minutes. This was part of their push to track performance and time, since the tool for measuring it is switched off when an employee leaves the workstation. Due to such severe conditions, 178 out of 2,000 workers voted for a strike and walked out.

UK unrest intensifies with worsening recession

The protest at Amazon's Conventry facility, is part of a wider labour unrest in the UK, which involves nurses, ambulance drivers, railway workers and legal professionals demanding better wages. This is also the worst pushback by industrial workers since Margaret Thatcher's as Prime Minister in the 1980s. With inflation at 10 per cent, cost of living is still high in the UK, which has slipped into a recession.

After a hike last year, Amazon's hourly wage stands at 11.45 Pounds, which is 1 pound higher than the UK's minimum wage of 10.42 pounds an hour.