TRAI’s proposal to assign 5G spectrum to private enterprises not a threat to Indian telcos: Ookla

As India gears up for the 5G spectrum auction, on the consumer side, the rollout of 5G services will boost Indian mobile performance to a potential 10x increase in median download speeds (5G vs 4G LTE). it will also deliver socioeconomic benefits in India, on account of a number of 5G use cases that could enable new applications across all sectors.

Ookla, which works in network testing and intelligence released its insights in support of the recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on enabling framework for enterprises to build their own private networks.

In its insights, Ookla stated that the recommendations are in line with other 5G markets like France, US, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom, and Indian telcos should not see this proposal as a threat.

The Ookla insights asserted that the 5G and 5G Standalone will offer the benefits related to eMBB, massive IoT and critical IoT to Indian enterprises, allowing better control over their networks with an attractive benefit of the increased security offered by isolating their data from public networks.

Among various sectors that stands to benefit from 5G are the manufacturing sector, representing 20 percent of the total benefit along with Retail, ICT and Agriculture.

The Ookla insights suggested that the Indian telcos should leverage the ongoing buzz around the 5G spectrum to get Indian enterprises interested in digitalization and closely work with them to enable various 5G use cases applications across all sectors.

The operators can utilize various deployment models, from public dedicated networks through hybrid networks (network slicing, public/private campus, private RAN with public core) to private networks and leverage network slicing and edge computing to add the benefits of QoS, privacy, security, and other specific SLAs.

Building a partner’s ecosystem will be a key for telecom operators, allowing them to go beyond their core competencies and capture the business opportunities in the new markets. With a broad portfolio of vendors, telecom operators in India can address the changing needs of enterprise across verticals, technology, and coverage, and further stimulate the growth of the market, the report said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:58 PM IST