TRAI to moot mechanism for KYC-based caller name display

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon start consultation on framing a mechanism for a caller's KYC-based name to flash on phone screens when someone calls, according to a top official.

TRAI has received a reference to begin consultation on the same from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The consultation on this is expected to begin in a couple of months, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said.

''We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon. Name as per KYC will appear when someone calls,'' Vaghela said.

TRAI had already been thinking on similar lines, but now with the specific reference from the telecom department, work on this will start soon.

''The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms,'' Vaghela added.

The move assumes significance as the mechanism will help identify callers as per their KYC (Know Your Customer) and bring greater accuracy and transparency than some apps that identify callers based on crowdsourcing data.

Sources said that once the framework for the KYC-based-new mechanism is worked out, the identity establishment will become more clear and more legally tenable.

It will also have a ripple effect, leading to a clean-up of data on crowdsourcing apps as there will be KYC linkages.

Asked whether the process will be kept voluntary, sources said it is too early to discuss the modalities since many aspects will come up for discussion at the consultation stage.

TRAI has also implemented blockchain technology to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam calls and messages.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:32 PM IST