Trackon appoints Rajesh Kapase as its CEO

Trackon, logistics enterprise, has announced the appointment of Rajesh Kapase as its CEO as it continues its transformation into a digital first, technology-driven global logistics service provider.

Kapase has two decades technology leadership experience in the logistics and supply chain space.

On the appointment, P.K.Anand, MD of Trackon, said, "Rajesh is a proven leader for scaling organizations, and we believe he will provide the leadership and vision required for the next phase of Trackon's business growth. Rajesh's digital transformation experience would help Trackon strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our reach."

On joining Trackon, Rajesh Kapase said, "Our goal as a team is to transform Trackon into a global logistics company by leveraging technology."

Trackon serves 5000 pin codes every day, which is expected to reach 10000 pin codes over the next few years.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:04 PM IST