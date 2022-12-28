Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The new hybrid version of Toyota Kirloskar Motor's multipurpose vehicle Innova will be offered for a price starting at Rs 18.30 lakh, the company announced on Wednesday (ex-showroom).

Innova HyCross was introduced in November by the Bengaluru-based car giant, and it will start to be sold at dealerships in the middle of December.

The self-charging hybrid version of the vehicle has been priced between Rs 24.01-28.97 lakh (depending upon the variant) while the gasoline version will come in the range of Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The Innova HyCross comes with a self-charging strong hybrid electric system, a 2-litre petrol engine along with an e-drive sequential shift system.

It will also be available with an option of 2-litre engine mated to an automatic transmission.

Read Also Manasi Tata daughter-in-law of Noel Tata appointed as director at Kirloskar JVs

The booking for the vehicle commenced on November 25.

"The launch of the feature-packed Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country. We are certain that the pricing of the new Innova HyCross will strengthen the legacy of brand Innova while boosting Toyota's quest for promoting sustainable mobility," said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President for sales, and strategic marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Launched in 2005, the Innova has cumulatively sold over 10 lakh units, accounting for over 50 per cent of total cumulative sales across models of over 20 lakh units.

With inputs from Agencies.