Toyota overtakes GM as top-selling automaker in US

General Motors has lost the top slot of top-selling automaker in the US, as against the Japanese giant Toyota Motor.

General Motors delivered 2.2 million vehicles in 2021, while Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles in the US last year.

GM added that the total sales were lower about 13 per cent (year over year).

GM further stated that the sales were reduced due to semiconductor supply chain issues.

General Motors manufactures vehicles in several countries;its four core automobile brands are Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. It also holds a significant stake in foreign brands Wuling and Baojun.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:39 PM IST