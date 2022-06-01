 
Toyota Kirloskar sales jump 14-fold to 10,216 units in May

The new Glanza has received an overwhelming response from customers

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Toyota Kirloskar dispatched just 707 units to dealerships in May last year amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. / Representative image |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday reported an over 14-fold increase in total vehicle sales to 10,216 units in May, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched just 707 units to dealerships in May last year amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Demand continues to peak as we have very encouraging booking orders and inquiries for all our models,'' TKM Associate Vice President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.

The new Glanza has received an overwhelming response from customers as it is their trust and faith in the brand that helps the company perform better, he added.

Other segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner continue to perform well and generate healthy booking orders, Sood noted.

''The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, continue to garner strong demand and our focus going forward would be to meet the immediate needs of our customers,'' he added.

(With PTI inputs)

