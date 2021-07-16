Toyota joins hands with Karnataka govt to impart industry specific training to ITI students

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has inked a pact with the Karnataka government for imparting industry-specific skill, culture and knowledge to the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students in the state.

The automaker has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Commissionerate of Industrial Training and Employment, Karnataka government, in this regard.

Under the MoU, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been identified as an industrial training provider to develop skilled human resources for manufacturing units and first-time entrepreneurs, to equip them for the high-volume production anticipated in the manufacturing sector in light of the central government''s greater focus on Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Following the agreement, a programme focusing on developing students at ITIs situated in all the 31 districts of Karnataka is being implemented, TKM said in a statement.

With the programme, the automaker would enable ITI students to acquire skills relevant to the manufacturing industry and improve their employment potential, it added.

The youth will be trained by certified Toyota trainers, having extensive hands-on experience in the globally renowned Toyota production system, the company noted.

Upon successful completion of the training, the students will have to take up an exam, which will be jointly conducted by ITI and TKM, to be eligible for an apprenticeship in the automotive industry, it added.

"As we continue on the mission to achieve the objectives of Skill India, such collaborations play an important role. Today, the manufacturing industry is rapidly evolving with the advent of emerging technologies and the new normal due to the pandemic," Karnataka Government Secretary Department of Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood S Selvakumar said.

The classroom training and apprenticeship programme being offered under the MoU will help make the ITI students more industry-ready and employable, he added.

TKM Vice President - HR and Services - G Shankara said the Japanese automaker has developed models like Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), Gurukul Skill Development Center and National Manpower Excellence Centers, which focus on transforming youth from the rural hinterlands into world-class competitive technicians.

"Our mission is to bring about development by sharing our best practices and contributing to society," he added.

Bengaluru-based TKM sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta in the country