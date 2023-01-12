e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessToymaker Mattel selects HCL for driving forward its digital transition

Toymaker Mattel selects HCL for driving forward its digital transition

HCL Tech will support Mattel’s future direction and continued digital transformation journey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
HCL
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, HCL Tech has been selected by toy brand Mattel to drive transformation across Mattel’s global technology landscape cutting across applications, infrastructure and information security domains. HCL Tech will serve as Mattel’s primary IT digital transformation partner for the next several years. With its rich experience in executing such multi-dimensional engagements, HCL Tech will support Mattel’s future direction and continued digital transformation journey.

Read Also
HCL Tech to pay Rs 10 as interim dividend for each equity share of Rs 2
article-image

“With operations in more than 35 locations around the world, it is vital to have an IT services partner that can match our scale and adjust for our growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company,” said Sven Gerjets, Chief Technology Officer at Mattel.

“Due to their extensive experience in modernizing large enterprises across sectors and around the world, HCL Tech is the right partner at the right time for Mattel.” “We’re excited to partner with Mattel to help them move to a product IT operating model,” said Anand Birje, President of Digital Business at HCL Tech.

Read Also
HCL Tech issues ESOPs for 297 of its employees
article-image

“We will help them with their business applications and enterprise platform modernization while shifting their underlying digital foundations to resilient, modern, and efficient cloud infrastructure.”

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Closing Ceremony of GIS addressed by MEA Dr. S...

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Closing Ceremony of GIS addressed by MEA Dr. S...

Twitter may launch in-app currency to help handles earn money for tweets

Twitter may launch in-app currency to help handles earn money for tweets

Paytm buys back 19,00,000 of its shares for Rs 544.49 each

Paytm buys back 19,00,000 of its shares for Rs 544.49 each

HDFC buys 1,38,664 for Rs 10 each from employees of its subsidiary HCAL

HDFC buys 1,38,664 for Rs 10 each from employees of its subsidiary HCAL

NCLT gives nod for merger of Born Commerce with Tech Mahindra

NCLT gives nod for merger of Born Commerce with Tech Mahindra