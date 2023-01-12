Toymaker Mattel selects HCL for driving forward its digital transition

HCL

According to a regulatory filing, HCL Tech has been selected by toy brand Mattel to drive transformation across Mattel’s global technology landscape cutting across applications, infrastructure and information security domains. HCL Tech will serve as Mattel’s primary IT digital transformation partner for the next several years. With its rich experience in executing such multi-dimensional engagements, HCL Tech will support Mattel’s future direction and continued digital transformation journey.

“With operations in more than 35 locations around the world, it is vital to have an IT services partner that can match our scale and adjust for our growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company,” said Sven Gerjets, Chief Technology Officer at Mattel.

“Due to their extensive experience in modernizing large enterprises across sectors and around the world, HCL Tech is the right partner at the right time for Mattel.” “We’re excited to partner with Mattel to help them move to a product IT operating model,” said Anand Birje, President of Digital Business at HCL Tech.

“We will help them with their business applications and enterprise platform modernization while shifting their underlying digital foundations to resilient, modern, and efficient cloud infrastructure.”