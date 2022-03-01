e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Toshiba CEO resigns amid controversial restructuring plans: Report

Senior executive Taro Shimada, a former executive of Germany's Siemens AG will become the new head of the company / Representational Image | Photo: Twitter

Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Satoshi Ttsunakawa will resign, as the Japanese conglomerate faces increasing opposition to its controversial restructuring plans, Reuters report said.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by senior executive Taro Shimada, a former executive of Germany's Siemens AG.

The appointments are effective Tuesday, Reuters said.

