Torrent Power To supply Green Power for Shapoorji Pallonji's Desalination Plants

Torrent Power Ltd. has, through its subsidiary Torrent Urja 8 Private Limited, entered into Power Transfer Agreement with subsidiaries of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited (SPCPL) for supply of 132 MW Solar Power for its Desalination Plants in the state of Gujarat, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The estimated project cost of the 132 MW project is Rs 700 Crores. Torrent Power’s installed Renewable capacity is approximately 1.18 GW, and total power generation capacity of approximately 4.2 GW. With the signing of this 132 MW contract, Torrent now has 0.73 GW of Renewable capacity under different stages of development.

Torrent has been strategically focusing on the C&I segment for some time and has established itself as a credible player in the C&I space. In line with its sustainability commitments and the Government’s aim to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Torrent’s growth focus in Power Generation remains on Renewables. With a balanced Wind and Solar portfolio, it is also working on other Green Energy pathways of Pumped Hydro and Green Hydrogen.

Torrent Power, with a turnover of Rs 25,694 Crores (approx. USD 3 billion) is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of Rs 37,600 Cr (approx. USD 4.5 billion) and a Market Cap of approximately Rs 1,00,000 Crore (approx. USD 12 billion). It is one of the largest power companies in India with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.

Torrent Power Ltd shares

The shares of Torrent Power Ltd on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 670, up by 0.88 percent.

