Torrent Pharma Q3 net profit declines 16% to Rs 249 cr

Torrent Pharmaceuticals stated that its consolidated net profit declined by 16 per cent to Rs 249 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on account of muted performance in the US market.

The company added that the revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 2,108 crore as against Rs 1,995 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said.

''Due to the prolonged delays in reinspection of our US facilities on account of the pandemic, coupled with higher than anticipated pricing pressure, our US business has been adversely affected during this quarter,'' stated Torrent Pharmaceuticals Chairman Samir Mehta noted.

The company remains hopeful of its prospects in the US market as soon as the facilities are reinspected, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:24 PM IST