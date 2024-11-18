Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 18: Prestige Estates, FirstCry, GAIL & Other In Focus

Market Outlook November 18 2024

The Nifty Index opened on a flat note and initially saw buying interest pushing it up towards the 23,650 level in the first hour of the session. However, selling pressure was witnessed from higher levels and the sell-on-bounce trend continued in the index as it wiped off all its intraday gains. It formed a doji candle on the daily frame and has been making lower lows from the last six sessions.

The index is hovering near its 200 DEMA. On a weekly scale, it formed a big bearish candle and gave an inside bar breakdown. Now till it holds below 23,650 zones, weakness could be seen towards 23,350 then 23,200 zones, while hurdles are placed at 23,750 and 23,900 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,500, then 24,000 strikes, while Maximum Put OI is at 23,500, then 23,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 23,600, then 23,500 strikes, while Put writing is seen at 23,500, then 23,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,200 to 24,000 zones while an immediate range between 23,400 to 23,800 levels.

The Bank Nifty Index opened on a flattish note and gradually moved higher towards 50,550 zones in the initial hour of the session. However, it failed to hold at higher zones and again drifted lower towards 49,900 levels at latter part of the day.

It formed an Inside Bar on daily scale while Big Bearish candle on a weekly scale as selling pressure was seen at higher zones and gave the lowest weekly close after fourteen weeks.

Now till it holds below 50,500 zones weakness could be seen towards 49,650 then 49,500 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 50,500, then 50,750 levels.

The Fin Nifty Index opened on a positive note and headed higher towards 23350 zone in the opening hour. However, it failed to sustain at higher levels and drifted lower towards the 23,100 zone. It formed a small-bodied candle on the daily scale with a longer upper shadow, which is indicating selling coming in from higher levels.

On the weekly scale, it has formed a bearish candle and continued with lower-low sequence. Now, till it holds below 23,350 zones, weakness could be seen towards 23,000 and then 22,850 levels, while on the upside hurdle is seen at 23,350 then 23,450 zones.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.16 per cent at 23,621 levels. Positive setup in Eicher Motors, Indian Hotels, Oberoi Realty, Max Financial Services, Ramco Cements, Naukri, Coromandel International, Ipca Labs, CUB, Tech Mahindra while weakness in PI Industry, Crompton, IGL, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Colgate Palmolive, NTPC, BPCL, Adani Ports, NMDC, Tata Motors, MGL, ITC, Tata Steel, IOC, Marico, IEX, IDFC First Bank.

GANESH HOUSING - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY



The stock is currently trading above its 21-day moving average (DMA), indicating bullish momentum.

Strong trading volume coupled with a price increase suggests sustained buying interest and potential for further upside, signaling a positive short-term outlook.

BUY GANESHHOUC CMP 1047.65 SL 999.75 TGT 1086.70

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.16 per cent at 23,621 levels. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For November 18

Prestige Estates:

The company has acquired 22,135 sq. meters of land together with all rights within the jurisdiction of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, next to the western express highway. The acquired land will be planned for Residential Development spanning approximately 1 Mn sq ft of carpet area. The cost of acquisition is around Rs 291.58 crore.

FirstCry:

Strong performance continued across all businesses in Q2FY25, with 26 per cent revenue growth YoY. Earnings compounded as Adjusted EBITDA grew 66 per cent YoY and Cash PAT grew 209 per cent YoY during the quarter. India Multi-channel business delivered 38 per cent YoY growth in Adjusted EBITDA along with revenue growth of 19 per cent YoY in Q2FY25.

IRB Infra:

IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT, an associate of IRB Infrastructure, announced a non-binding offer to transfer five matured highway assets to the IRB InvIT Fund, a publicly listed InvIT platform.

The proceeds will be utilised to capitalize on upcoming opportunities in the Sector. The proceeds from these 5 assets are expected to fund new road pipeline to the tune of up-to Rs. 30,000 crore, facilitating substantial growth and expansion.

GAIL:

GAIL signed a 10-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with ADNOC Gas for the delivery of up to 0.52 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of liquified natural gas (LNG), starting in 2026. This is the first SPA of ADNOC Gas with an Indian buyer.

The LNG will be delivered in six cargoes per year from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island natural gas facility, which has an LNG processing capacity of 6.0 MMTPA. It is the third longest-established LNG plant still in production globally.

Expleo Solutions:

The Board has approved the proposal to incorporate Company’s new Wholly Owned Subsidiary (“WOS”) Company in Saudi Arabia. The WOS Company is Incorporated to provide Information Technology Enabled Services with the objective to address the requirements of the clients.

Further the company also released its earnings for Q2FY25 where the Net Profit stood at Rs 35.4 crore vs Rs 20.5 crore Y0Y and Rs 23.9 crore on a QoQ basis. Its revenue was at Rs 260 crore as against Rs 230 crore YoY. Coming to operational performance, Q2 EBITDA was at Rs 42.28 crore compared to Rs 33.9 crore YOY, with margins seen at 16.31 per cent vs 14.48 per cent during the same period.

Disclaimer: The Free Press Journal assumes no liability for loss or damage, including, but not limited to, lost profits, that may result directly or indirectly from the use or reliance on the opinions, news, investigations, analyses, prices or other information offered in this article.