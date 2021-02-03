Top stocks: IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Cipla, Dr Reddy are up more than 4%

For the third consecutive day, the stock market is trading in green. At 12.30 pm, Sensex touched a new high at 50,377.15 points and Nifty created a record by 14,836.10 points.

The BSE Healthcare index increased by over 3.10 per cent. Panacea Biotec zoomed by over 11 per cent. Other healthcare stocks that were up by more than 7 percent are Unichem Laboratories and Granules India Limited. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma was up by 3 per cent.

An outlay of Rs 223,846 crore for health and well being at the recent budget has gone well with the healthcare sector. Due to COVID, the Union budget saw an increase of 137 percent compared to 2020 in the healthcare budget.

At around 12.30 pm, BSE Sensex 50 stocks were up by 1.28 per cent. IndusInd Bank was up by around 8.31 per cent. Meanwhile, stocks like Sun Pharma, PowerGrid and Cipla were up by 5 per cent. Shares of Dr Reddy, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Divi's Laboratories were up by 4 per cent.

The BSE bank index went up by 1.08 per cent. Other than IndusInd Bank, other bank stocks trading in green were RBL Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, City Union Bank and State Bank of India among others.