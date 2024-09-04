Top Stocks For September 4: Godfrey Phillips, AU Bank & Others In Focus

The Nifty Index opened positive above 25,300 zones but slipped lower from its opening levels. It remained consolidative within a narrow range of 50–60 points for most of the day. It respected its previous day’s low of 25235 marks and witnessed some recovery towards the second half of the session. Nifty continues its first-ever winning streak record of the last fourteen sessions.

It formed a small-bodied bearish candle on a daily frame with a longer lower shadow indicating absorption at dips.

Now it has to continue to hold above 25,200 zones for an up move towards 25,400, then 25,500 levels while support is seen at 25,100, then 25,000 zones.

India VIX was down by 1.56 per cent from 14.06 to 13.84 levels. Volatility has been hovering in a narrow band at its lower zones, which is paving way for the bulls.

On the option front, the Maximum Call OI is at 26,000, then 25,300 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 25,000, then 25,250 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,600, then 25,300, while Put writing is seen at 25,250, then 25,300 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,900 to 25,700 zones while an immediate range between 25,000 to 25,500 levels.

The Bank Nifty Index opened on a flattish note and drifted lower towards 51,250 zones in the first half of the session. However, gradual recovery was seen from lower levels as the index recovered from its intraday losses and extended the momentum towards 51,750 zones in the last hour of the session.

It formed a bullish candle on a daily scale with a long lower shadow as good buying was seen at lower zones.

Now it has to continue to hold above 51,500 zones for an up move towards 52,000 then 52,350 levels, while on the downside, support is seen at 51,500 then 51250 zones.

The Fin Nifty Index opened on a positive note but it failed to sustain at higher levels and drifted towards the 23,600 zone. However, it witnessed a strong up-move in the last hour of trade wherein it gained over 300 points and tested 23,950 levels and the index is now just 100 points away from its all-time high of 24,046.

It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale with longer lower shadow which is indicating buying coming in from lower levels. Now it has to continue to hold above 23,800 zones for a bounce towards 24,100 then 24,200 levels while support is seen at 23,800 then 23,700 zones.

Nifty futures closed positive with gains of 0.02 per cent at 25,344 levels. Positive setup was seen in OFSS, SBI Card, PFC, JK Cement, SBI Life, India Mart, Voltas, MFSL, Persistent, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, MGL, Titan, Heromotoco, Mphasis and Syngene, while weakness in SunTV, Petronet, Marico, SAIL, PNB, Hindalco, NMDC and Tata steel.

ICICI PRU LIFE - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY



ICICI PRU has given a channel breakout on the daily chart, which has bullish implications. The RSI indicator is headed up, which suggests that the momentum is supporting the up move.

Buying is visible across the insurance space, which may take the prices higher.



Buy ICICI PRU CMP 762 SL 740 TGT 810

Buy ICICI PRU CMP 762 SL 740 TGT 810 | Image: ICICI (Representative)

Top 4 Stocks To Watch Out For September 4



Godfrey Phillips:

According to media sources, Godfrey Phillips has proceeded to sign a term sheet with the start-up New Shop for the sale of its retail business 24Seven. Once the signing of the term sheet is done, the two sides are aiming to close the transactions by the end of September 2024.

Founded in 2019, New Shop is a retail start-up that operates in 35 cities, with 160 convenience stores operating throughout 24 hours.

AU Bank:

The Bank has informed exchanges that it has submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek approval for voluntary transition from a Small Finance Bank to Universal Bank.

NHPC:

NHPC had earlier entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Energy, Govt. of Maharashtra for establishment of Energy Storage Systems (Pumped Storage Systems) alongwith Other Renewable Energy Source (like Solar/ Wind/ Hybrid etc.) with a total capacity of 7,350 MW.

This MoU has been signed once again with WRD, Govt. of Maharashtra on to establish Pumped Storage Project(s) viz. Kengadi (1,550 MW), Savitri (2,250 MW), Kalu (1,150 MW), Jalond (2,400 MW) in Maharashtra with total capacity of 7,350 MW.

IEX:

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), achieved total volume (including certificates) of 12,040 MU in August 2024, marking a 35.8 per cent YoY increase. The electricity volume at 9,914 MU, increased 17.1 per cent YoY. The renewable energy certificates (REC) at 2,116 MU, increased 737.4 per cent YoY.

At Rs 115 per certificate, the REC market recorded an all-time low price in the trading session held on 28th August 2024. These prices provide an opportunity to obligated entities (DISCOMS and Captive Power Producers) to meet their Renewable Purchase Obligations, and voluntary customers to meet their sustainability aspirations.



Disclaimer: The Free Press Journal assumes no liability for loss or damage, including, but not limited to, lost profits, that may result directly or indirectly from the use or reliance on the opinions, news, investigations, analyses, prices or other information offered in this article.