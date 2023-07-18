Top 5 ways to save money on Health Insurance policy online

While having a health insurance policy should be a top priority for individuals and families, the cost of buying one could pose a challenge. With the convenience of the internet, finding affordable health insurance policies online has become easier than ever. Below are some effective ways to save money on health insurance policies while ensuring you have the coverage you need. By following these tips, you find a health insurance policy online that not only fits your budget but also provides comprehensive protection for your healthcare needs.

Compare policies offered by multiple insurance providers

One of the key advantages of getting health insurance online is the ability to compare policies from different providers. This lets you research and compare the quotes offered by multiple insurance companies. Look for insurers that offer comprehensive coverage at competitive prices. You can look for some of the most suitable health insurance policies at Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall. Bajaj Finance partners with leading insurance providers that offer various policies from which you can select the one that suits your budget and requirements.

Evaluate policy coverage

When looking for health insurance online, carefully evaluate the coverage provided by each policy. Assess your healthcare needs and determine which services and treatments are essential for you. Look for policies that cover the necessary medical services, such as hospitalisation, doctor visits, prescription drugs, and preventive care. However, avoid purchasing coverage for services you are unlikely to utilise, as this can unnecessarily increase your premium.

Consider the deductible

The deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. Choosing a higher deductible can significantly reduce your health insurance premium. While it means you will have to pay more if you require medical care, it can save your money in the long run. Make sure you have enough savings set aside to cover the deductible at the time of need.

Take advantage of preventive care

Many health insurance policies now offer preventive care services with no out-of-pocket costs. These services include vaccinations, screenings and annual check-ups. By utilising these benefits, you can detect potential health issues early on and prevent them from escalating into more serious and costly conditions. Moreover, insurance providers often reward policyholders who actively engage in preventive care by offering lower premiums or additional benefits.

Look for add-on covers

Add-on covers allow you to customise your policy as per your needs so that you can save money by avoiding separate policies for different aspects of your health. You can look for add-on covers that include roadside assistance, dental care, vision care, maternity benefitsor coverage for specific critical illnesses. By bundling these additional coverages into a single insurance policy, you can streamline your coverage and potentially secure better rates compared to purchasing separate policies for each aspect.

Health insurance has become necessary for everybody and finding the best deal can be difficult at times. So, investing time in research and careful consideration can pay off by providing you with both financial protection and peace of mind when it comes to your health. Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall lets you compare policies from leading insurers to help you find the most suitable health insurance policy depending on your needs and budget.

Disclaimer : T&C Apply. Bajaj Finance Limited ('BFL') is a registered corporate agent of third-party insurance products of partner insurers under the IRDAI composite CA registration number CA0101. Please note that, BFL does not underwrite the risk or act as an insurer. Your purchase of an insurance product is purely on a voluntary basis after your exercise of an independent due diligence on the suitability, viability of any insurance product. Any decision to purchase insurance product is solely at your own risk and responsibility and BFL shall not be liable for any loss or damage that any person may suffer, whether directly or indirectly. Please refer insurer's website for Policy Wordings. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions and exclusions please read the product sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. Tax benefits applicable if any, will be as per the prevailing tax laws. Tax laws are subject to change. URN No. BFL/Advt./23-24/124

