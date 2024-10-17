Top 5 Stocks For October 17: Voltas, EIH, Ultratech & Others In Focus

stocks in focus |

The Nifty Index opened negative and remained choppy throughout the session. It failed to cross 25,100 marks and took support near 24,900 zones but the journey within this band was an indecisive one.

It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame with losses of around 100 points and has been making lower lows from the last two sessions. Now it has to cross and hold above 25,000 zones for an up move towards 25,150, then 25,250 zones, whereas supports are placed at 24,850, then 24,750 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,500 then 25,200 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 24000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,500, then 25,000 strikes, while Put writing is seen at 24,800, then 24,300 strikes. Options data suggests a broader trading range in between 24500 to 25,500 zones while an immediate range between 24,700 to 25,200 levels.

The Bank Nifty Index opened on a negative note but managed to hold 51,700 zones in the initial hour of the session. Some recovery was seen from lower zones but remained consolidative in a narrow range of 250 points in the latter part of the day.

It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as momentum is missing at higher levels but buying is visible at lower zones. Now it has to hold above 51650 zones for a bounce towards 52,350, then 52,500 zones, while on the downside, support is seen at 51,650, then 51,500 levels.

The Fin Nifty Index opened on a negative note but the opening dip was bought into as the index surged towards 24,000 zones. Post that up move, the index traded in a narrow band but came off the morning highs. It formed a small-bodied candle on the daily scale as momentum is missing at higher levels, but support-based buying continues.

Read Also Google & Amazon Join Microsoft As Tech Giants Focus On Nuclear Energy To Power Their AI Ambitions

Now it has to hold above 23,750 zones for a bounce towards 24,050 then 24,150 levels while support is seen at 23,750 then 23,650 zones.

Nifty Future closed negative with losses of 0.34 per cent at 25,032 levels. Positive setup in HDFC AMC, Voltas, Hindpetro, Godrejprop, Deepakntr, HAL, ABB, Siemens, DLF, Bhartiartl, HDFC Bank, Page Ind and PEL, while weakness in Zydus Life, Lupin, MGL, UBL, SRF, Heromotoco, IGL, Manappuram, Escorts, ICICIGI, Heromotoco, SRF and UBL.

Read Also Morgan Stanley Shares Gain 6.50% After Quarterly Results Beat Estimates

VOLTAS - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The price has broken out of its inside bar pattern on the upside, with strong buying volumes indicating a potential shift to a bullish trend. Buying was visible across the consumer durables space, which might support the upmove.

The MACD indicator is on the verge of a bullish crossover, which may further support the upward momentum.



Buy VOLTAS CMP 1881 SL 1830 TGT 1975

Now it has to cross and hold above 25,000 zones for an up move towards 25,150, then 25,250 zones, whereas supports are placed at 24,850, then 24,750 zones. | File/ Representational Image

Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For October 17

EIH:

The Board, at its meeting held on 16th Oct’24 has decided to invest upto 100 per cent stake in EIH London Investments Limited. Investment in the Target Company in UK will enable EIH to have a strong brand presence in London, with the UK being a key market.

Ultratech Cement:

The company announced commissioning of an additional 1.2 mtpa grinding capacity at its existing unit situated at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

This addition in capacity forms part of the 22.6 mtpa capacity expansion announced in June 2022, as informed by the company earlier on 2nd June 2022.

Bikaji Foods:

Bikaji Foods Retail Limited (“BFRL”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bikaji Foods will make a strategic investment of an amount not exceeding Rs 131.01 crore in Hazelnut Factory Food Products Private Limited (“THF”) for acquisition of its 53.02 per cent of total issued and paid-up equity share capital, in tranches.

This acquisition is a part of overall strategy to develop and expand its Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) business vertical through a comprehensive House of Brand strategy.

Bajaj Auto:

The Board at its meeting held on 16 October 2024, have approved the additional investment in the equity share capital of Bajaj Brazil, a wholly owned subsidiary of up to USD 10 million which is equivalent to Rs 84 crore in a phased manner. This additional capital infusion by Bajaj Auto Limited in Bajaj Brazil is to fund for business expansion and the needs of the growing business.

The company also announced its results for Q2FY25, wherein the revenue from operations crossed Rs 13,000 crore for the first time while EBITDA registered its best-ever figures at Rs 2,653 crore, a growth of 24 per cent YoY and margins at >20 per cent again. Not only this, the company also delivered a new record for PAT at Rs 2,216 crore, reflecting a growth of 21 per cent YoY. To summarise, this was a quarter of record high sales and profits, along with a decisive scale up of the Green Energy portfolio.

RVNL:

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the construction of elevated metro stations, namely Hingna Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station, Hingna, Pardi, Kapsi Khurd and Transport Nagar of NMRP phase-2 worth Rs 270 crore. The timeline for completion of the said project is 30 months.

Disclaimer: The Free Press Journal assumes no liability for loss or damage, including, but not limited to, lost profits, that may result directly or indirectly from the use or reliance on the opinions, news, investigations, analyses, prices or other information offered in this article.