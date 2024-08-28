Top 5 Stocks For August 28: Lupin, NBCC, Wipro And Others In Focus

The Nifty Index opened positive and gradually escalated upwards to touch 25,073 which is merely 5 points away from its all-time high level. It remained consolidative in a narrow band of 100 points with hardly narrow band swings throughout the day.

The last hour witnessed some profit taking but it managed to hold 25,000 marks and closed above the same. It formed a Doji sort of candle on daily frame and is gradually inching higher. Now it has to continue to hold above 25,000 zones for an up move towards 25,150 then 25250 levels while support is seen at 24,900 then 24,800 zones.

India VIX was down by 0.72 per cent from 13.73 to 13.70 levels. Volatility has been overall hovering at lower zones and supporting the bulls to buy at higher zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,000 then 26,000 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 24,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25,000 then 25,050 strikes, while Put writing is seen at 24,400 then 25,050 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24600 to 25,500 zones while an immediate range between 24,800 to 25,300 levels.

The Bank Nifty Index opened on a flattish note and drifted lower towards 50950 zones in the initial hour of the session. However, quick recovery was seen from lower levels and the Index extended the momentum towards 51400 levels in the latter part of the day.

It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale with long lower shadow as buying is visible at lower zones but momentum is missing at higher levels. Now it has to continue to hold above 51,000 zones for an up move towards 51,500 then 51,750 levels while on the downside support is seen at 51,000 then 50800 zones.

Fin Nifty Index opened on a flattish note and drifted towards 23,300 in the opening hour, however, it had a sharp up-move from the lows, which lifted the index above 23,600 zones and closed near its days high levels. It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale with a lower shadow which indicates support based buying is intact.

Now it has to continue to hold above 23,450 zones for a bounce towards 23,700 then 23,800 levels while support is seen at 23,450 then 23,350 zones.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.17 per cent at 25,001 levels. Positive setup in Rec Ltd, PFC, Cholafin, ICICI Pru, Muthoot Fin, Lupin, Abbot India, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Card, HDFC AMC, SBI Life, ICICIGI, HDFC Life, M&MFin, Voltas, Infy, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank while weakness in Syngene, Cummins, Titan, JSW steel, Bharat Forg, BEL, HAL, Granules and Jindal Steel.



LUPIN - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has breached its previous ATH price of 10 years on the monthly chart with massive buying volumes, which suggests very bullish sentiment. It has given a consolidation breakout on daily chart.

The ADX line is in a strong uptrend and the positive DI is well above the negative DI indicating the bullish trend has support.

BUY LUPIN CMP 2171 SL 2120 TGT 2280

Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 28



Aditya Birla Capital:

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has made an investment of Rs 300 crore on rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (“ABHFL”). ABHFL being a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, is a related party of the Company. ABCL is the holding company and Promoter of ABHFL.

ABHFL belongs to Housing Finance industry and ABCL is making the investment in ABHFL to meet its growth, funding requirements and improve its leverage ratio.

Carysil:

Carysil UK Limited a Wholly Owned Subsidiary) of Carysil has agreed to acquire remaining 30 per cent equity shares of Carysil Brassware Limited (Formerly known as “The Tap Factory Limited”), based at Yorkshire, UK.

The object of acquiring this Company is to get access to the Tap Design and marketing capabilities in our Kitchen and bath segments. This product is a complimentary product of our existing business segment.

This acquisition of balance 30 per cent shareholding will make this company 100 per cent WOS of Carysil UK Ltd and will help the company to develop new products and strengthen its position further in UK Kitchen and bathroom segment.

Wipro:

Wipro announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Dell Technologies to bring the Dell AI Factory to Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform. The collaboration will allow enhanced cost control and risk mitigation while providing enterprises with access to the best-in-class technology, accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data center and edge environments.

NBCC:

The Board Meeting is scheduled for 31st August 2024 to consider the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the company in the ratio, as it may deem fit by way of capitalization of reserves, subject to the Shareholders approval.

Jio Finance:

Jio Financial Services increases its holding in Jio Payments Bank from 78.95% to 82.17%. The company has subscribed to 6.80 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank for Rs 68 crore.

Disclaimer: The Free Press Journal assumes no liability for loss or damage including, but not, limited to, lost profits that may result directly or indirectly from the use or reliance on the opinions, news, investigations, analyses, prices or other information offered in this article.