Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus

The Nifty Index opened gap up and headed towards 25,043 levels in the first half of the session, followed by consolidation for the rest part of the day. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame with long lower shadow indicating quick absorption at any minor decline and closed with gains of around 190 points.

Now it has to continue to hold above 25,000 zones for an up move towards 25,150 then 25,250 levels while support is seen at 24,850 then 24,750 zones.

India VIX was up by 1.33 per cent from 13.50 to 13.73 levels. Volatility slightly rose after cooling off from the last two weeks but is overall hovering at lower zones and supporting the bulls to buy at higher zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26,000 then 25,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25,000 then 24,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 26,100 then 25,500 strike while Put writing is seen at 25,000 then 24,900 strikes. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24600 to 25,500 zones while an immediate range between 24,800 to 25,300 levels.

Bank Nifty Index opened on a positive note and gradually extended the momentum towards 51300 zones in the first half of the session. Later it remained consolidative at higher zones in between 51,100 to 51,300 levels and formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as it ended with gains of around 200 points near 51,150 levels.

Now it has to continue to hold above 51,000 zones for an up move towards 51,350 then 51,500 levels while on the downside support is seen at 50,800 then 50650 zones.

Fin Nifty Index opened on a positive note and surged further in the opening hour of the trade as it moved above 23,400 zone, however, post the morning surge, it remained consolidative in a narrow band of 90 points. It formed a small bodied bullish candle on the daily scale and continued forming higher lows of the last seven trading session.

Now it has to continue to hold above 23,300 zones for a bounce towards 23,500 then 23,650 levels while support is seen at 23,300 then 23200 zones.

Fin Nifty Index opened on a positive note and surged further in the opening hour of the trade as it moved above 23,400 zone, |

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.77 per cent at 25,045 levels. Positive setup in Hindcopper, SAIL, Hindalco, Hcltech, M&MFin, VEDL, Indhotel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Jswsteel, Techm, Persistent, Tatacomm, Voltas, Titan, Tataconsum, Dabur, Godrejcp, Havells, Lupin, LT, ICICI Bank and Dixon while weakness in Zydus Life, Bandhan Bank, Lichsgfin, Ambuja Cement, Can Bank, Federal Bank and PNB.

INDIAN HOTELS - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Price has broken out of symmetrical triangle pattern with higher than average buying volumes on the and daily time frame.

The Relative Strength Index which measures the momentum of a stock has turned up from the centreline which indicates the stock has space to move up.

BUY Indian Hotels CMP 661 SL 640 TGT 700

Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 27



HCL Tech:

HCL Tech announced an extension of its strategic AI-driven Engineering services and Digital Process Operations (DPO) partnership with Xerox. The partnership between Xerox and HCL Tech started in 2009 with a focus on product engineering and IT and process support services

HCL Tech will assist Xerox with its Reinvention, which is the fundamental and structural redesign of Xerox to position the company for long-term profitable and sustainable growth.

GPT Infraprojects:

The Board has approved and fixed 26th August 2024 for the purpose of the QIP and accordingly the floor price in respect of the QIP, based on the pricing formula is Rs 183.83 per Equity Share. Further, the company at its discretion, may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the Floor Price so calculated for the QIP.

Ultratech:

UltraTech Cement has successfully raised USD500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks. The transaction marks the second sustainability-linked financing raised by UltraTech, subsequent to its inaugural sustainability-linked bond issuance in 2021.

This financing signifies UltraTech’s ongoing commitment to align its funding strategy with its sustainability and ESG goals.

KPI Green Energy:

KPI Green Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary M/s. Sun Drops Energia Pvt Ltd has received Letters of Intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.30 MW under the ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ business segment. The projects are scheduled to be completed in FY25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order.

Paytm:

The company has issued a clarification with respect to recent media reports about a notice from the SEBI to the company and its directors. Paytm said this is not a new development, as it had previously disclosed the matter in its financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024, and Q1FY25 as well.

Disclaimer: The Free Press Journal assumes no liability for loss or damage including, but not, limited to, lost profits that may result directly or indirectly from the use or reliance on the opinions, news, investigations, analyses, prices or other information offered in this article.