Top 10 richest Indian entrepreneurs: the eighth IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019

1. Mukesh Ambani:

Mukesh Ambani, the elder son of Dhirubhai Ambani, is the richest Indian in the world and 13th richest person on the planet according to Forbes. Mukesh started his career from 1981, by innovating new fabric materials like petrochemical and polyester fabrics. He set up India's first private oil refinery known as Jamnagar refinery. It is still world's largest refining complex.

Accompanied by his brother Anil, he joined telecommunication and retail sector in 2000s. The profit was earned equally among the brothers, until the death of Dhirubhai Ambani. The dispute was created as Dhirubhai didn't leave a will. Mukesh retained control over his forte which was refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas and textile operations. The Jammanagar refinery was producing 33 million tonnes per year in 2010.

The major telecommunication crisis faced by Anil Ambani in 2008, made Mukesh to take control. In 2015, he made Reliance a 4G network. In 2016, he launched 'Reliance Jio', which received massive success. Along with this he launched Jio smartphone known as ‘Lyf’. He distributed Jio sim cards at Rs.0, which is the reason it got so popular.

In August 2019, at Reliance Industries' 42nd AGM, an agreement was announced to sell 20 per cent stake in the oil-to-chemicals vertical to Aramco. A plan to turn net debt free in 18 months and next month’s launch of Jio Fibre was also revealed. The real time net-worth of Mukesh Ambani is Rs.3,80,700 crore.