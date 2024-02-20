'Too Hot To Handle': With Summer Round The Corner, This Is Your Guide To An AC, Which Is Best For You

Representative Image | File

The winter is waning and the sun shining brighter than the previous months. We appear to be nearing the time of the year, when every action comes at the cost of perspiration. When the summer heat comes to down the comfort of cool air is almost inexplicable. This summer, when it is estimated by many to be hotter than usual, you need to bet your money on the right Air-Conditioner, that will give you that aforementioned comfort.

Here is your guide to your 'cool match' for this summer:

Factors that need to be considered include, Size, Energy efficiency, Price and most importantly, Sustainability.

Size

In today's the demand for Split-type ACs is ostensibly greater than their Window counterpart. The size of your AC, should in accordance to your requirements. The 'requirements' would need to fulfill the circumstances around you, including climate of the area, location of your residence or workspace and the dimensions the room(s) where it is placed.

For instance, in space with an area 900 sq ft, a 1.5 tons AC would be appropriate. As we move up the ladder of the size of space, with an 1,200 sq ft space, a 2 tons AC would do the job. Then, with a 1,500 sq ft space, a 2.5 tons would be felicitous.

Energy efficiency

As a developing nation, we consume a lot of energy, that energy however comes at a price, a price that might encumber someone's monthly budget. Therefore, it is crucial, that one buys an air-conditioner, that not only satisfies the need of the space but also of the electricity consumption that it leads to you.

In India, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) employs a star rating system, that was launched in 2006, to denote the energy efficiency of electrical appliances. The rating scale spans from 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest level of efficiency. Consequently, a greater number of stars indicates superior efficiency in the appliance.

Selecting an appliance, in this case an AC with a rating of 3 or greater is often said to yield results in the longer run, saving energy and bringing down your electricity, as lot of metro cities, happen to have private players as their providers.

Price

India, as they say is price-sensitive market, and rightly so, as expenditure is often gauged to the last point. Depending upon where one buys their AC, whether from a retailer or like many these day, from an e-commerce website, prices would vary. Online e-com giants offer competitive prices, that cannot be offered by your next door retailer.

Choosing what is right for you is essential, as this is an investment, towards a sweat-free summer. The best time to make the right deal online, or even offline for that matter, is during festive or seasonal offers. Given the market demand for ACs, that has only seen a rise, players would leave no stones unturned to get you the 'best deal'. Major players online include Amazon and Flipkart and Croma (who also run physical shops). On an average, a regular 1 ton AC would cost you nearly Rs 35,000 to 40,000. With the premium, high-end AC, with greater capacity going up to Rs 80,000 and beyond.

Sustainability

Air conditioners have been notorious for being major emitters of CFCs or Chlorofluorocarbons, in this age, where the climate is not only changing its ways, but also our ways of existence, it is important to make a conscious decision to take a step and buy products, that are environmentally friendly and sustainable. The AC should have a system that runs on advanced tech, that limits its impact on the nature.

Here are some of the popular choices:

Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC | Available at an estimated price of Rs 53,990

Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC | Available at an estimated price of Rs 30,990

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC | Available at an estimated price of Rs 45,990

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC | Available at an estimated price of Rs 36,440