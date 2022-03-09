ToneTag, NSDL Payments Bank introduce voice-based UPI digital payment solutions

ToneTag, sound-based proximity communication and payments service provider, has recently rolled out VoiceSe UPI digital payments for feature phone user, in partnership with NSDL Payments Bank and NPCI, under the guidance of RBI.

In a bid to boost digitisation and enhance safe online transactions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a new unique payments interface (UPI) for feature phones – UPI 123Pay, which will allow India's 40 crore feature phone users to access the payment service.

ToneTag, in association with NSDL Payments Bank, has launched its IVR ‘6366 200 200’ to bridge a considerable gap in accessibility of digital payments, especially in rural India and help people to make digital payments with inconsistent network connectivity.

The present digital payment methods require connectivity, hardware, and digital literacy, which aren’t compatible with feature phones or in areas with little or no internet connectivity. The company aims to resolve this dilemma with the introduction of voice-based solutions. Now, customers can transfer money to anyone or can pay merchants by just using their feature phones that do not require a strong internet connection, or smartphone, intending to make digital payments a reality for all, it said.

How does it work?

The entire process is as simple as making a phone call.

Users can call ‘6366 200 200’ where an Interactive voice response (IVR) guides the desired financial transaction.

Every user can only proceed with the financial transaction through UPI PIN, making it safe and digitally secure.

Voice-based technology

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Singh, Co-Founder, ToneTag, said “Post-our successful pilot testing of voice-based payments, we are excited to offer this simple and secure payment solution that will lead the offline payment digital revolution in the country. Our main aim is to cater to the gap in digital payment accessibility by introducing a payment solution that the rural Indian population or digitally not savvy people can easily use. Though the smartphone revolution in India is on the rise, a majority of the rural population is still reluctant to leave the comfort, simplicity of feature phones and conduct offline payments daily. Our easy, secure payment service will not only allow a mobile user to do fund transfer but also helps in utility bills, balance enquiry, recharging their DTH, pre-paid mobile network service, or FASTag - by the power of their voice. This is an all-inclusive technology that fills the gap in the existing financial ecosystem and brings many benefits to the customers.”

Voice-based technology will continue to enable all digital payments without the requirement of a robust internet connection or a smartphone.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:18 PM IST