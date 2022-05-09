Today's Ecommerce expands into USA, offers Ecom guide

Media company Kojiki has recently acquired the Ecommerce news and guide website TodaysEcommerce.com . The acquisition is one in a series of moves made by the company under its expansion plans for 2022. The acquired subsidiaries have already registered tremendous growth under the parent entity since their acquisitions. Today's Ecommerce has witnessed a sharp incline in the number of monthly unique and returning visitors. Following the impressive boom in traffic and engagement, Kojiki now plans to expand all websites under its umbrella.

A part of Kojiki's umbrella, Today's Ecommerce has recently received a hefty budget allocation for its expansion, which entails both the strengthening of the digital infrastructure as well as the global reach of the website. In a bid to expand into different international territories, Today's Ecommerce now plans to venture into the USA market. Hirings for the USA staff are already underway and the website seeks to establish a strong workforce for its USA audience. Kojiki is also planning the open an office for the website that will exclusively contend with all the USA operations.

CEO Sohel Moldharia recently gave his insights into the USA expansion. "We're delighted to make the most of the opportunities that have presented themselves since we acquired Today's Ecommerce and other significant additions to our umbrella. The website has shown an unbelievable amount of growth in a very short amount of time. It only makes sense that we respond to the audience reception with a corresponding increase in our content and diversifying our primary markets. That's what we aim to do with our recent expansion plans for the USA market."

Moldharia went on to add that the USA is one of the prime target demographic for Today's Ecommerce and a major chunk of the traffic generates from the region. The website plans to grow and develop its digital and physical infrastructure in the country, with plans to build one of its biggest overseas headquarters. "With the recent budget allocation for the website, we expect it to increase the engagement numbers even higher than the impressive point they are at right now. Our forecasts for the USA expansion plans are incredibly positive and the website's current main objective is to work towards the same."

Todaysecommerce.com is also planning to roll out various new services with its expansion plans for the USA and the UK market. The latest additions to the website's extensive catalog of services are the Ecom website as well as buyer's guides. The expert staff at Today's Ecommerce, responsible for the exhaustively researched content and news from the world of eCommerce, are now also committed to curating and providing highly valuable and useful step-by-step guides for Ecom website and buyer's guides.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 05:04 PM IST