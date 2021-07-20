Toch.ai appoints Meghna Krishna as Chief Revenue Officer

Toch.ai, an AI-driven platform that uses cloud-agnostic and deep learning algorithms for the automatic interpretation of content featured in videos, has announced the appointment of Meghna Krishna as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

In this role, Krishna will be responsible for revenue maximization along with building sales and marketing organisations to establish the company’s footprint in India and globally.

With over two decades of experience working for International and home-grown companies, Krishna has worked across industries like retail, eCommerce, travel, and SaaS. Before joining Toch.ai, Meghna was the VP, Global Strategic Alliances for RateGain, a travel technology platform.

Commenting on the announcement, Vinayak Shrivastav, Co-Founder and CEO of Toch.ai said, “Meghna's role will be instrumental in taking the company to newer heights, not just in the Indian market but also globally.”

“Video technology is a niche industry with a lot of potential, and I am confident that with the right partnerships and team, we will be able to drive great results for Toch.ai and the video tech as an industry.” said Meghna Krishna, Chief Revenue Officer for Toch.ai.

Graduate of GEMBA, INSEAD, Meghna has helped crack million dollar deals for her past employers in different parts of the world, increasing their revenue multifold.